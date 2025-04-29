ETV Bharat / bharat

President Appoints Two Judges To Jammu & Kashmir And Ladakh High Court

Srinagar: Sanjay Parihar and Shahzad Azeem were appointed judges of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Tuesday. Their names were previously recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium on April 16.

A notification released by the Ministry of Law and Justice revealed that President Droupadi Murmu appointed the two under clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution, which empowers the President to appoint a judge by warrant under his hand and seal. The duo shall assume their duties from the date they enter office.

"In exercise of the power given by clause (1) the of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the president is pleased to appoint S/Shri (i) Sanjay Parihar and (ii) Shahzad Azeem to be judges of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh high Court from the date they take charge of their respective offices," the notification issued on Tuesday states.