President Appoints Former Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan As New Chairperson Of UPSC

New Delhi: Former Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan has been appointed as the new chairperson of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) following the resignation of Manoj Soni from the coveted post.

An IAS officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre, 1983 batch, Sudan, was appointed as chairperson by President Droupadi Murmu.

Following the acceptance of Soni's resignation, President Murmu appointed Sudan as UPSC chairperson under clause (1 A) of Article 316 of the Constitution for performing the duties of Chairperson, UPSC with effect from August 1 or till further order.

"It is intimated that the Hon'ble President has accepted the resignation of Dr Manoj Soni from the post of chairperson, UPSC with effect from July 31, under Article 316 (2) of the Constitution of India," a government order in possession of ETV Bharat said.

Sudan has nearly 37 years of experience in almost all spheres of government administration. She worked as the union health secretary for three years till July 2020. During her stint, Sudan has been the key strategist in times of the Covid-19 pandemic.