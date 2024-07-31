President Appoints Former Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan As New Chairperson Of UPSC

New Delhi: Former Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan has been appointed as the new chairperson of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) following the resignation of Manoj Soni from the coveted post.
An IAS officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre, 1983 batch, Sudan, was appointed as chairperson by President Droupadi Murmu.
Following the acceptance of Soni's resignation, President Murmu appointed Sudan as UPSC chairperson under clause (1 A) of Article 316 of the Constitution for performing the duties of Chairperson, UPSC with effect from August 1 or till further order.
"It is intimated that the Hon'ble President has accepted the resignation of Dr Manoj Soni from the post of chairperson, UPSC with effect from July 31, under Article 316 (2) of the Constitution of India," a government order in possession of ETV Bharat said.
Sudan has nearly 37 years of experience in almost all spheres of government administration. She worked as the union health secretary for three years till July 2020. During her stint, Sudan has been the key strategist in times of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Earlier, Sudan also served as the Chair of COP-8 of the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, Vice Chair of the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health, Chair of Global Digital Health Partnership and a member of WHO’s Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response.
It is worth mentioning that the resignation of Manoj Soni came to the fore amid a major controversy involving IAS officer on probation Puja Khedkar.
Following controversy surrounding Khedkar's caste certificate as well as her physical certificates, the central government had ordered for an enquiry on all allegations.
The enquiry committee headed by Manoj Kumar Dwivedi has also submitted its report to the government.