Pahalgam Terror Attack | Over 27 Pakistanis Are In Patna, Will Leave Bihar Today

Patna: Following India's decision to suspended visas of all Pakistani nationals in the wake of the gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam, over 27 Pakistanis, who were residing here, will leave for their country on Friday.

At least 26 people were killed in the terror attack at Pahalgam, which shook the conscience of the entire nation. After the Cabinet Committee of Security meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India took several stringent steps against Pakistan. The Ministry of External Affairs has asked Pakistani nationals to leave India within 72 hours.

According to sources, there are 27 Pakistani citizens residing in Patna. They were staying at the houses of their kin. They had come either to attend a function or to treat an illness. Sources further said that those from Pakistan, who had come to Patna, had a visa for three days or a week. But later they extended their visas.

These Pakistani nationals are staying in areas like Phulvari Sharif Sabjibaug, Samanpura and Rukanpura. The Bihar Police has given the list of Pakistani nationals to the regional passport office.

"Preparations are underway to send all the Pakistani nationals back to their country. All information about these citizens has been collected from their kin and it is given to the Ministry of External Affairs," sources said.

Rajkumar Karna, a retired Bihar Police official told ETV Bharat, "If any Pakistani national stays in the country despite the cancellation of visas by the Ministry of External Affairs, they can be arrested and labelled as intruders. After their arrest, they would be produced in a court and then deported."

He said that every year a number of Pakistani citizens come to Bihar in districts like Siwan, Kishanganj, Araria and Purnea, apart from capital Patna, and their kin have to report to the police.