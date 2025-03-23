ETV Bharat / bharat

President Droupadi Murmu To Grace Silver Jubilee Celebration Of Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly

Raipur: President Droupadi Murmu will grace the silver jubilee celebration of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly at Raipur tomorrow.

The President will address the MLAs in Chhatisgarh. She will be the third President to address the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly after Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and Pratibha Patil.

Adequate security measures: Because of the President's visit, security has been beefed up. Police personnel are stationed from the Raipur airport to Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly. The final rehearsal was conducted on Sunday. Sources said that the road from Raipur Airport to Chhattisgarh Assembly has been declared as No Men's Land.

The security for the President has been divided into four sectors and 700 police personnel will be deployed for her security. The entire responsibility of the President's security has been given to Raipur Inspector General of Police and Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police.

Sources said that the President will arrive at the Raipur airport via a special plane and then head to Chhattisgarh Assembly. She will then have a group photograph with the MLAs and also plant a tree.