Preparations Afoot To Manage 1.5 Crore Devoteees At Kashi Vishwanath Temple During Sawan Month

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 8, 2025 at 12:26 PM IST

Varanasi: As the auspicious month of Sawan is set to begin on July 11, preparations are in full swing at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. Anticipating a massive influx of pilgrims, the temple administration has ramped up arrangements to ensure smooth and safe darshan for devotees, the number of which is expected to cross 1.5 crore.

Last year's footfall at the temple crossed nearly one crore during Sawan. The administration has set in motion special arrangements for crowd management and to provide basic facilities to the devotees. Zigzag barricades have been installed at several places to regulate the queue and prevent overcrowding.

Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), glucose, and basic first-aid items will also be distributed among the devotees to ensure that they stay hydrated and healthy during their wait. The temple authority has appealed to devotees not to carry items such as mobile phones, pen drives, cameras and smart watches inside the temple premises.

Meanwhile, temple CEO Vishwa Bhushan Misra said that there won't be any provision for VIP darshan. "We have already sent a letter to all special people or groups who sent us such requests. We have requested them through the letter not to ask for any special darshan, because it will not be possible to honour and accommodate them," he said.

The month of Sawan holds special spiritual significance in Hinduism, especially for devotees of Lord Shiva. Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, becomes a major centre of pilgrimage during this time. Jalabhishek, or the ritual of offering water to Lord Shiva, draws lakhs of people from across the country and beyond.

