'Premeditated': SC Censures Trial Court, Quashes Proceedings Against Ex-Haryana IPS Officer

New Delhi: In a relief to a former IPS officer, the Supreme Court on Friday quashed the proceedings against her under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Haryana, saying the special judge acted in a "predetermined manner".

A bench of Justices B R Gavai, P K Mishra and K V Viswanathan set aside an order, which was dictated and typed on May 30, 2008, by the special judge and was placed in a sealed cover, observing it reflected a "total non-application of mind".

The bench's verdict came on an appeal filed by the officer who challenged an October 14, 2010, order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The high court upheld the May 30, 2008 order of the special judge, Kurukshetra, who had placed the typed and dictated order relating to the proceedings initiated against the officer for the offence punishable under section 58 of the NDPS Act in a sealed cover to be delivered by the successor special judge.

Section 58 of the Act deals with punishment for vexatious entry, search, seizure or arrest. The apex court noted the special judge had heard the case at "lightning speed" even after his transfer and dictated the judgement and left the act of pronouncement to his successor judge.

"When we opened the sealed cover on October 24, 2024, and perused the order dated May 30, 2008, passed by the special judge, it became clear to us that the special judge had acted in a predetermined manner," said the bench.

It noted that on May 26, 2008, a transfer order was issued transferring the special judge from Kurukshetra to Panipat but the judicial officer again kept the matter for hearing from May 27 to May 30, 2008.

"However, on May 30, 2008, the special judge proceeded to dictate and type the order and kept the same in a sealed cover. It is thus clear that the special judge had given a complete go-bye to all the principles of natural justice," the bench said. It noted that appellant Bharti Arora was posted as the superintendent of police, Kurukshetra from May 21, 2004, to March 18, 2005.

In January 2005, acting on a tip off the police apprehended a man with opium weighing over 8 kg. Soon thereafter, the man filed an application claiming he was innocent and the opium was planted on him by others.

The bench noted that Arora took cognisance of the application and an inquiry was conducted. As per the inquiry report, the man was innocent and the opium was planted by three other persons. On February 22, 2007, the special judge convicted the man who was apprehended by the police and acquitted the other three persons.

In the verdict, the special judge said the story that the man was implicated by the trio was concocted by the senior police officials and therefore, they must show cause why proceedings under section 58 of the NDPS Act were not initiated against them.