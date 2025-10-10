ETV Bharat / bharat

Preeti Kinnar: Jan Suraaj Party's Experiment On Inclusive Politics In Bihar

Gopalganj/Patna: Preeti Kinnar, a transgender has been given ticket by Jan Suraaj Party from Bhore Assembly seat in Gopalganj. While Preeti has considerable number of supporters in the constituency, her nomination is being seen as a political experiment by the party.

Preeti's supporters believe, if elected, she will raise issues pertaining to her constituency in the Assembly. The Bhore Assembly seat is currently held by JDU's Sunil Kumar who is Bihar's Education Minister.

With the nomination of Preeti, Jan Suraaj Party is trying to send out a message that it is committed to giving a chance to common people and representatives of disadvantaged communities rather than traditional faces in politics.

Preeti hails from Khap village at Sonvarsha block of Sitamarhi district, but has been residing in Kalyanpur of Bhore block since 2003. She is a social activist and spends most of her time helping the poor.