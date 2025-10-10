Preeti Kinnar: Jan Suraaj Party's Experiment On Inclusive Politics In Bihar
Gopalganj/Patna: Preeti Kinnar, a transgender has been given ticket by Jan Suraaj Party from Bhore Assembly seat in Gopalganj. While Preeti has considerable number of supporters in the constituency, her nomination is being seen as a political experiment by the party.
Preeti's supporters believe, if elected, she will raise issues pertaining to her constituency in the Assembly. The Bhore Assembly seat is currently held by JDU's Sunil Kumar who is Bihar's Education Minister.
With the nomination of Preeti, Jan Suraaj Party is trying to send out a message that it is committed to giving a chance to common people and representatives of disadvantaged communities rather than traditional faces in politics.
Preeti hails from Khap village at Sonvarsha block of Sitamarhi district, but has been residing in Kalyanpur of Bhore block since 2003. She is a social activist and spends most of her time helping the poor.
She has got 27 poor girls married so far and is always at the forefront of helping the needy. A Matriculate, she earns a living by singing hymns and rearing animals. In the 2020 Assembly elections, JDU's Sunil Kumar defeated CPI (ML)'s Jitendra Paswan by a narrow margin.
In another development, Jyoti Singh, Bhojpuri actress and wife of BJP leader Pawan Singh, reached Sheikhpura House to meet Prashant Kishor. Even as Jyoti met Kishore and other leaders of Jan Suraaj Party, speculations are rife that the visit pertained to ticket for the upcoming polls.
However, Jyoti refuted the claim and said, "I want to be the voice of women who are being treated unfairly. This is the reason I came to meet Prashant Kishor. There were no talks of elections or tickets."
Kishor too said Jyoti's visit was not political. "Jyoti Singh wants Jan Suraaj to help her. Jan Suraaj has no role to play in any family matter but will stand by such women when it comes to their security. Pawan Singh is also our friend. This is his family matter and we can't comment on it," he said.
