ETV Bharat / bharat

Preeti Kinnar: Jan Suraaj Party's Experiment On Inclusive Politics In Bihar

With the nomination of Preeti, the party is trying to send out a message that it is committed to giving a chance to disadvantaged communities.

Preeti Kinnar, a transgender has been given ticket by Jan Suraaj Party from Bhore Assembly seat in Gopalganj. While Preeti has considerable number of supporters in the constituency, her nomination is being seen as a political experiment by the party.
Preeti Kinnar at a meeting of Jan Suraaj Party (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 10, 2025 at 5:23 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Gopalganj/Patna: Preeti Kinnar, a transgender has been given ticket by Jan Suraaj Party from Bhore Assembly seat in Gopalganj. While Preeti has considerable number of supporters in the constituency, her nomination is being seen as a political experiment by the party.

Preeti's supporters believe, if elected, she will raise issues pertaining to her constituency in the Assembly. The Bhore Assembly seat is currently held by JDU's Sunil Kumar who is Bihar's Education Minister.

With the nomination of Preeti, Jan Suraaj Party is trying to send out a message that it is committed to giving a chance to common people and representatives of disadvantaged communities rather than traditional faces in politics.

Preeti hails from Khap village at Sonvarsha block of Sitamarhi district, but has been residing in Kalyanpur of Bhore block since 2003. She is a social activist and spends most of her time helping the poor.

She has got 27 poor girls married so far and is always at the forefront of helping the needy. A Matriculate, she earns a living by singing hymns and rearing animals. In the 2020 Assembly elections, JDU's Sunil Kumar defeated CPI (ML)'s Jitendra Paswan by a narrow margin.

Preeti Kinnar, a transgender has been given ticket by Jan Suraaj Party from Bhore Assembly seat in Gopalganj. While Preeti has considerable number of supporters in the constituency, her nomination is being seen as a political experiment by the party.
Jyoti Singh with Jan Suraaj Party convener Prashant Kishor (ETV Bharat)

In another development, Jyoti Singh, Bhojpuri actress and wife of BJP leader Pawan Singh, reached Sheikhpura House to meet Prashant Kishor. Even as Jyoti met Kishore and other leaders of Jan Suraaj Party, speculations are rife that the visit pertained to ticket for the upcoming polls.

However, Jyoti refuted the claim and said, "I want to be the voice of women who are being treated unfairly. This is the reason I came to meet Prashant Kishor. There were no talks of elections or tickets."

Kishor too said Jyoti's visit was not political. "Jyoti Singh wants Jan Suraaj to help her. Jan Suraaj has no role to play in any family matter but will stand by such women when it comes to their security. Pawan Singh is also our friend. This is his family matter and we can't comment on it," he said.

Also Read

Jan Suraaj Party Releases First List Of Candidates, Karpuri Thakur's Granddaughter Gets Ticket

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PREETI KINNARJAN SURAAJBHORE ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCYBIHAR ELECTION 2025BIHAR ELECTIONS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Japanese Disciple And Kerala Guru Keep Spirit Of Kalaripayattu Alive

Western Ghats Species Thrive In Chhattisgarh's Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve; Forest Dept Releases Pictures

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.