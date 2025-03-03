Predictions That Welfare Schemes Would Deteriorate Karnataka's Financial System Proved Wrong: Governor Gehlot

Bengaluru: Defending the five guarantees of the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Monday said the impressive performance by the government in various sectors has disproved predictions that the state would lag in development and the financial system would deteriorate due to the ambitious guarantee programs.

"On the contrary, the state's income is increasing with record flow of private capitals. The severity of inequality is decreasing. The state continues to be second in attracting foreign direct investments (FDI). Overall, the state is progressing in all sectors due to the effective implementation of welfare schemes," Gehlot said during the gubernatorial address to the joint session of the state legislature on Monday.

Emphasising that over 90,000 crore was being spent annually on welfare programs, he said more than 1.25 crore families are benefitting from direct cash transfer schemes, subsidies and incentives provided by various departments.

Gehlot said the state government is shaping a unique model of development encompassing all sections of the society, which has caught the attention of economists and universities across the world.

"Oxford University has described our model as 'Shining a Light in the Darkness' and 'A Blueprint for the World' in its Human Rights Hub blog. The head of the United Nations (UN) has personally visited the state to learn about this model and openly praised our governments," Gehlot said.

Noting that farmers had a good harvest due to the absence of heavy rains and drought, Gehlot said agriculture production is expected to touch 149 lakh tonnes in the Karif and Rabi seasons. The number of suicides among farming families in the state has reduced significantly due to various welfare programmes rolled out by the government.

He showered plaudits on the state government's comprehensive and effective efforts to make Karnataka a Rs 1-trillion economy. "The state is spending 15.01 per cent of the 2024-25 budget on capital expenditure, and the revenue collection in the first three quarters of the 2024-25 fiscal year reached Rs1.82 lakh crore, recording 13 per cent growth over the corresponding period of last year," he said.