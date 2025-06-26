Predators In Paradise: 92 Livestock Killed In Two Years As Bears, Leopards Ravage South Kashmir Villages

By Muhammad Zulqarnain Zulfi

Srinagar: Leopards and black bears have killed at least 92 livestock in the last two years in protected forests of south Kashmir, posing both economic and ecological challenges for communities living along the forest fringes, a new study has found.

The peer-reviewed research, published this year in the Journal of Threatened Taxa, details how wild carnivores —particularly the Asiatic black bear (Ursus thibetanus) and common leopard (Panthera pardus) — have emerged as a major threat to livestock in the Overa-Aru Wildlife Sanctuary, Achabal Conservation Reserve, and Rajparian Wildlife Sanctuary of Anantnag district.

Conducted by Lubna Rashid and Dr Bilal Ahmad Bhat of the Department of Zoology of the University of Kashmir, the study covered the period from January 2021 to December 2022, surveying 50 livestock-owning households across the three protected areas. The majority of the attacks were reported in Overa-Aru, where 59 livestock deaths were attributed to carnivores, followed by Achabal with 30 and Rajparian with three. Sheep accounted for most of the kills, followed by cattle and horses. Leopards were blamed for about 65 per cent of the attacks, while bears accounted for just over 30 per cent. A few cases involved unidentified carnivores.

Sheep accounted for most of the kills, followed by cattle and horses. (ETV Bharat)

Losses were particularly acute during the summer months, when herders often drive their animals deep into forest pastures for grazing. According to the study, predation incidents peaked in June and July — coinciding with the cropping season — when animals are sometimes left unattended. "The assumption that large carnivores are mostly nocturnal doesn't hold here. Most of these attacks occurred during daylight, especially in summer when human oversight is limited," Lubna Rashid, an author of the study, told ETV Bharat.

On average, affected households in Overa-Aru lost Rs 22,336 per year to predatory attacks. In Achabal, the annual figure stood at Rs 23,105, while Rajparian households reported higher losses — around Rs 40,000 annually—due to the higher value of the livestock killed, despite fewer attacks.

The study also revealed different hunting behaviour among predators. Leopards were found to be more opportunistic and versatile in their hunting patterns, often straying close to human settlements. Bears, on the other hand, preferred dense forest cover and mainly targeted cattle. Leopards were also reported to enter livestock enclosures and, in some cases, attack multiple animals in a single incident.

"In several cases, leopards engaged in surplus killing — where they killed more animals than they could consume," Dr Bhat said. "This kind of behaviour not only increases financial loss but also adds a psychological burden on already vulnerable communities," he added. Despite these setbacks, many residents expressed support for wildlife conservation. However, frustrations grow when compensation is delayed or unavailable.

"Communities are not anti-wildlife. They understand the ecological value of these species. But when losses pile up with no timely relief, it sours that relationship and creates the conditions for conflict," Bhat said.

Asiatic black bear (Ursus thibetanus) has emerged as a major threat to livestock. (ETV Bharat)

According to the researchers, data were collected using exponential snowball sampling, beginning with village heads (sarpanches) and expanding through referrals to other affected families. Field visits were conducted to verify incidents, document GPS coordinates, and, where necessary, confirm kills through physical evidence. For sites that were difficult or dangerous to access, satellite imagery was used to infer GPS coordinates. Interviews were conducted to record the nature of each attack, the suspected predator, and the time and location.

Bhat warned that if economic losses and local perspectives are not accounted for in conservation policy, the region risks sliding into retaliatory violence against wildlife. "The danger is very real. If we don't manage this well, we could lose both livelihoods and endangered species," Dr Bhat said, calling for a collaborative approach that includes researchers, forest departments, NGOs, and local communities.

"The balance between human survival and wildlife protection is fragile. But with a data-driven, inclusive strategy, it's not impossible to maintain," he added.