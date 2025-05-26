Pre-Monsoon Rain Pummels South Bengal; Met Spies Heavy Showers From May 28

Kolkata: Pre-monsoon rain drenched South Bengal on Monday as a low-pressure system is developing over the Bay of Bengal, due to which the Regional Meteorological Centre of IMD has forecast heavy rains from Wednesday (May 28).

A sunny morning suddenly turned overcast by afternoon, and districts like Murshidabad, Bankura, Birbhum, East and West Burdwan, Hooghly, Howrah, 24 Parganas, Nadia and Kolkata received a good spell of showers.

According to weather officials, a low-pressure area is likely to form over west-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal around May 27. Under its influence, heavy rainfall is likely from May 28 over some districts of the state. "Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of west central and north Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Mizoram, entire Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and some parts of Assam and Meghalaya," the RMC spokesperson said. The city recorded 2.4 mm of rainfall from 8:30 am on Monday, he said.

The southwest monsoon will also cover the rest of the northeastern states and the northern parts of the Himalayan states and Sikkim at the same time. Ingress of a large amount of vapour has triggered the rain-bearing system. Gusty winds along with thunderstorms will also continue. The weather office said heavy rains are likely in Malda, South Dinajpur and North Dinajpur in north Bengal.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of the north Bay of Bengal and remaining parts of the northeastern states, and some parts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next three days. Also, in the presence of favourable wind patterns and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds activity are likely to continue during the next four days," the met department said.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature in Kolkata and its neighbouring areas was 32.1 degrees Celsius, 3.3 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was 27.2 degrees Celsius, 0.3 degrees above normal. The mercury has dropped significantly in the last 24 hours due to the rain, and the relative humidity was a maximum of 91 per cent and a minimum of 68 per cent.