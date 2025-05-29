ETV Bharat / bharat

Prayers Pour In As Jama Masjid Delhi's Shahi Imam Recovers At Apollo Hospitals

New Delhi: Shahi Imam of Delhi’s historic Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, is recovering well at Apollo Hospitals, Delhi, following a successful surgery for an oral infection.

According to hospital officials, Bukhari had been complaining of pain and discomfort in his mouth for some time and was advised by his doctors to undergo surgery.

“The procedure was successfully done under the supervision of noted ENT specialist Dr Nooruddin Malik. His condition is now stable, and he is expected to be discharged within two to four days,” they said.

Meanwhile, the Jama Masjid administration has requested the people of the country to pray for Bukhari and send well wishes for the Shahi Imam’s speedy recovery.