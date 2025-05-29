Prayers Pour In As Jama Masjid Delhi's Shahi Imam Recovers At Apollo Hospitals

New Delhi: Shahi Imam of Delhi’s historic Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, is recovering well at Apollo Hospitals, Delhi, following a successful surgery for an oral infection.
According to hospital officials, Bukhari had been complaining of pain and discomfort in his mouth for some time and was advised by his doctors to undergo surgery.
“The procedure was successfully done under the supervision of noted ENT specialist Dr Nooruddin Malik. His condition is now stable, and he is expected to be discharged within two to four days,” they said.
Meanwhile, the Jama Masjid administration has requested the people of the country to pray for Bukhari and send well wishes for the Shahi Imam’s speedy recovery.
Several of his supporters and followers from across India and abroad have already held special prayers for him, with many sharing messages on social media as well.
Shahi Imam’s grandson, Syed Areeb Bukhari, also posted a video update on social media and urged people to continue praying for his grandfather, who was hospitalised a few months ago for another surgery.
Bukhari took over the office as the 13th Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid on October 14, 2000, succeeding his father, Abdullah Bukhari. On November 22, 2014, his son, Shaban Bukhari, was formally appointed as the 14th Shahi Imam and officially took over on February 26.