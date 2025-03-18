ETV Bharat / bharat

'Prayagraj Mahakumbh Reflects Spirit Of Rising India': PM Modi In Lok Sabha

The Prime Minister added that he bows to crores of people in the country who contributed to the success of Mahakumbh in Prayagraj

'Prayagraj Mahakumbh Reflects Spirit Of Rising India': PM Modi In Lok Sabha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament (Sansad TV)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 18, 2025, 12:47 PM IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the Lok Sabha and congratulated crores of citizens because of whom the Maha Kumbh could be organised successfully.

"I stand here to speak on Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh. I congratulate crores of countrymen because of whom the Maha Kumbh could be organised successfully. Many people contributed to the success of the Maha Kumbh... I thank the people of India, UP and Prayagraj," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister added that he bows to crores of people in the country who contributed to the success of Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. "Mahakumbh reflects the spirit of rising India. India's new generation connected with Mahakumbh, it is embracing traditions and faith with pride. The strength of India's unity is such that it shatters all attempts to disturb it," he said.

