Maha Kumbh 2025: 67 Villages Included in Temporary New District; 45 Cr Devotees Expected

Prayagraj: Maha Kumbh 2025 is going to be held here from January 13 to February 26 next year, for which the Uttar Pradesh government is making preparations on a war footing. At the same time, to facilitate the Maha Kumbh, Prayagraj District Magistrate Prayagraj Ravindra Kumar Madar has declared the Kumbh area as a temporary district. With this, the number of districts in UP rose to 76.

The notification mentioned that a total of 67 villages including the parade area have been included in the newly created Maha Kumbh district. This time the temporary district is double the size when compared to the one created last year. The notification was implemented with immediate effect.

According to the notification, Kumbh Mela Officer Vijay Kiran Anand will work as the Collector of Kumbh Mela district. According to the details mentioned in the notification, the Collector of Kumbh area will have the authority to work in all categories.

The notification issued includes 67 villages of four tehsils of Prayagraj district. It includes 25 revenue villages from Maha Kumbh district's Sadar tehsil, three from Sorav, 20 from Phulpur and 19 from Karchana.

This time, 40 to 45 crore devotees are expected to come to Maha Kumbh 2025. The devotees coming to Prayagraj are also expected to visit Ayodhya, Varanasi and nearby religious places. In such a situation, the Tourism Department had prepared different types of tour packages connecting Varanasi to Maha Kumbh (Prayagraj), Ayodhya circuit. Along with this, online facility was also started to book these packages.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandhad said that Prayagraj Mela Authority, exercising the powers conferred under Section 2 of Prayagraj Act 2017, has issued a notification of the new district for organizing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. The vehicle code of the new district will be 69.