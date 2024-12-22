Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025: Dharma Dhwajs Get Final Toches Before Installation

Prayagraj: For the upcoming Maha Kumbh in Parayajraj, the auspicious Dharma Dhwaj or religious flag will be placed in 13 Akharas. Before installation, these flags are painted and embellished.

Preparations are afoot before the installation of the flag of Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani. Before painting the flag in saffron, it's wrapped in cloth with a rope. Mahant Yamuna Puri, secretary of Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani, said there is a tradition in the Akhara to decorate the Dharma Dhwaj before its consecration.

Post-installation of the auspicious flag amid the chanting of Vedic hymns, a place for worshipping the deity would be created beneath. The Akharas believe that God is present in every particle including the Dharma Dhwaj. The Dharma Dhwaj will also be decorated and wrapped in a cloth and rope. Puri said saffron colour is also a symbol of truth and Sanatan Dharma, hence the flag is painted on saffron.

The Akhadas were formed to protect Sanatan Dharma and culture. The Dharma Dhwaj is also considered a symbol of Sanatan. The secretary of Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani said the length of the flag is 52-hand or 78 feet long based on 52 Shakti Peethas.

The flag is installed with complete rituals by invoking the gods and goddesses. After this, officials like the Kotwal and Thanapati of the Akhara will start performing worship and aarti in the morning and evening. The stove is lit only after the installation of the religious flag in the fair camp and food prasad is prepared on the stove.