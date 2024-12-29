Kumbh Mela 2025: Artisans from Raipur Preparing Idols Of Deities for Decorative Pandals

Prayagraj: Preparations are in full swing for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, which is going to be held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. The officials are expecting larger crowds of devotees to turn up for this year's Kumbh Mela, which remains one of the largest religious gatherings in the whole world.

All arrangements are being made for the Kumbh Mela at the sacred Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the three rivers, located in Prayagraj. The Kumbh city has been established to administer the smooth conduct of this year's Kumbh Mela. The organisers are setting up massive pandals, creating a festive atmosphere at the Kumbh Mela surroundings much in advance of the huge event.

Idol-makers are catching wide attention as they are busy preparing idols of deities for the mela. Idols of deities will feature in the Pandals, which are coming up in the confluence area of the Kumbh Mela. Artisans who arrived from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, are working overtime to finish their idols in time. Artisan Nilesh Sonwani said, "A statue of 29 deities is to be made now. You can see, things are proceeding smoothly. We are making idol of Devi Sadhvi Ritambhara from Vrindavan, whom we know as Didi Maa."

Raipur artisans preparing idols for Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. (PTI Video)

He said that they have received orders for making idols for the pandals. The statues will include Lord Ram, Lord Ganesh, Radha Krishna, Mangal Mata, the nine goddesses, and the twelve Jyotirlingas. "We have received an order to make all these statues, and we have been working on this for about 20 to 25 days now," he said.

On the orders received for making 29 idols of deities, chief artisan Om Prakash, said, "We need to complete these idols ready by January 10th."

What is the raw material being used to make these idols? The craftsmen first create the base using clay, and then they shape it with rough soil. The finishing touches are still pending due to the bad weather; otherwise, they would have completed the finishing by now, the artisans said.

Time is running out for the artisans, who are bent on finishing the idols in time for the event. (with agency inputs)