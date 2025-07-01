Prayagraj Dalit Girl Forced Conversion Case: Police Probe Terror Module's Activity In Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Following the rescue of a Dalit girl from Phoolpur in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, who was lured to Kerala and converted to Islam for joining a terror module training centre against her will, the police and intelligence agencies have come to know about the activities of the terror network after questioning Mohammad Kaif and Kahkasha Bano, who were arrested on charges of 'brainwashing' and luring the minor girl who was also allegedly asked to quit her religion.

The police are conducting a technical investigation of the girl's call records and social media activities. To get to the bottom of this sensational case, security agencies in collaboration with the police have started probing into the possible link of sleeper cells with the terrorist organisation.

An initial investigation has revealed Bano's association with an organised gang, which lures poor girls, then converts them and pushes them into anti-national activities. WhatsApp chats, internet search history and social media profiles found in her mobile are being investigated.

DCP Ganganagar Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said, "The accused tried to influence many girls with the lure of money. A detailed investigation is also underway to find out how many girls have been victimised so far. Preparations are also on to question the accused girl by taking her into police custody remand. She can be produced in court on Tuesday."

The accused Kahkasha Bano and Mohammad Kaif. (ETV Bharat)

The mother of the victim has alleged that after filing a police complaint, she was abused on a call from an unknown number, and the family has received death threats. The caller also used casteist words. Police are trying to identify the person from the mobile number, and security has been provided to the family.

Police suspect that a secret terrorist module may be active in Prayagraj, in which women like Bano are acting as sleeper cells. During interrogation, she revealed sensitive information about contacts in other states, including Delhi, which is being verified by the intelligence agency.

The victim told the police that on the tenth day of reaching Kerala, five people came to meet her in a room. They said that she will have to do a 'big work' for Allah. If the training is not completed, she will be sent to another place. She was taught Urdu.

"I was trained in starvation and self-defence. I was taught map reading. They never told me clearly what I had to do, and told me to "pray" and "keep myself ready". Slowly, physical and mental pressure was put on me. Later, they made me convert to Islam. Then I was told that Allah has chosen me to do a great work," she told the police.