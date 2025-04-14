ETV Bharat / bharat

Prayagraj: Bomb Thrown On Moving Car, Two Including Businessman Seriously Injured

Two bike-borne youths threw the bomb at the businessman's car on the Prayagraj-Rewa Road in Shankargarh police station limits.

Businessman injured in bomb attack at Prayagraj.
Businessman injured in bomb attack at Prayagraj.
Published : April 14, 2025 at 4:01 PM IST

Updated : April 14, 2025 at 4:51 PM IST

Prayagraj: Two youths riding a bike threw a bomb at a businessman going in a car on the Prayagraj-Rewa Road in Naribari late on Sunday night. The incident took place in the Shankargarh police station area. The bomb attack left the local residents in panic. As a result of this bomb attack, businessman Ravi Kesharwani, a resident of Chakghat, and his friend Ved Dwivedi received serious injuries.

Based on the CCTV footage, the police lodged a case and started searching for the miscreants.

According to information, businessman Ravi Kesharwani, son of Devdas and resident of Chakghat, was going to Prayagraj following an invitation from his friends Vicky Kesharwani and Ved Dwivedi. He was about to reach his brother-in-law Rakesh Kesharwani's place, when two bike riders coming from Prayagraj attacked him with a bomb near the house. As soon as the bomb went off, Ravi Kesharwani stopped the car and everyone got down. It is clearly visible in the CCTV footage that after the bomb attack, smoke spread at the spot.

Attackers flee: Both the injured persons were shifted to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in Prayagraj. The Chowki Incharge and the constables who reached the spot immediately informed the senior officials, after which ACP Bara also reached the spot. The investigation of the CCTV footage from the spot was started. The attack was captured on the CCTV of the house.

DCP Yamunanagar Vivek Chandra Yadav said that on the basis of the CCTV footage of the incident and the complaint given by Ravi Kesharwani, a report has been filed against unknown persons. The matter is being investigated. The accused involved in the incident will be arrested soon. Ravi Kesharwani is also being questioned whether he has any dispute or enmity with anyone.

