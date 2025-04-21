ETV Bharat / bharat

Need To Bring 'Two Children' Law For Population Control In India: Pravin Togadia

Jodhpur: Pravin Togadia, President of the International Hindu Parishad (IHP), on Monday, said that there was a need to bring the “two children” law in the country. Speaking to the media here today, Togadia said that we would get a law made for population control and that the two-child rule should be implemented for everyone.

“If we fail to implement, then we would like Hindus to have three children,” he said. “Our slogan is 'Teen bachche Hindu sacche’ (three kids make true Hindus) so that Hindus do not stay behind.”

The right-wing leader said that his party would start to bring in a two-child law in the country. “Our organisation is actively working towards this policy,” he said.

Togadia also claimed his organisation was working towards the social and religious upliftment of people. “We are gathering people in every village and city on Tuesdays or Saturdays and holding Hanuman Chalisa recitations. So far, 30,000 Hanuman Chalisa recitation programmes have been organised. There is a plan to touch more than one lakh in a year,” he said.