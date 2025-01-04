Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025 In Odisha All Set To Roll As Puri Warms Up To Welcome NRIs

Puri: Odisha is geared up to host the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) for the first time, from January 8 to 10, with participation of overseas Indians. As a part of the extensive preparations, the state government has lined up events and visits to various tourist spots in and around Puri. While Jagannath Temple is likely to figure first in the list, Konark Sun Temple, Ramchandi, Satapada, and the historic art and craft village of Raghurajpur are also in the itinerary. A wide range of festivals have also been planned for the three-day event.

To provide a memorable experience, the Puri district administration, in collaboration with the Puri Hotel Association, is enhancing services to welcome the guests. Hoteliers are focused on offering world-class hospitality, ensuring cleanliness, and serving authentic Odia cuisine to the visitors.

Lord Jagannath at Puri Srimandir entrance (ETV Bharat)

Preparations in Full Swing

According to Raj Kishore Patra, Vice President of the Puri Hotel Association, the event is a matter of pride for Odisha. “This is a gift from the Prime Minister to our state. Hosting Pravasi Bharatiya Divas will boost Odisha’s tourism industry, attracting more international tourists in the future,” he said.

The Hotel Association has requested all hotels in Puri to decorate their premises with colorful lights, ensure fire safety, and maintain cleanliness. Special menus featuring traditional Odia delicacies are being prepared to give NRIs a taste of local flavors. Guests will also be welcomed as per the traditional Odia culture, showcasing the state’s rich culture and hospitality.

Konark Sun Temple (ETV Bharat)

Beach Festival: A Highlight of the Celebration

One of the main attractions for the NRIs will be the Puri Beach Festival, scheduled to run alongside the PBD. Puri District Magistrate Siddharth Shankar Swain announced that the festival will feature traditional Odia dances, popular Bollywood singers, and cultural performances.

With seating arrangements for over 5,000 spectators, the festival will also host 80 food stalls showcasing cuisine from across Odisha, and 150 stalls displaying handicrafts and art supplies. The festival aims to provide NRIs with a glimpse of Odisha’s vibrant art, craft, and culinary traditions.

A piece of Pattachitra art from Raghurajpur (ETV Bharat)

Adding to the excitement will be a kite-flying competition, sports events, magic shows, painting competitions for children, and evening drone and laser shows. Fireworks will light up the beach, ensuring an unforgettable experience for the guests.

Hoteliers See Tourism Potential

Ramakrishna Das Mohapatra, President of the Puri Hotel Association, spoke about the importance of the event for the local tourism industry. “If NRIs have a pleasant stay and memorable experience, it will create a positive buzz about Puri. This will attract more tourists, boosting the tourism sector and the local economy,” he said.

Hoteliers are optimistic about the long-term benefits, believing that the event will promote Odisha’s unique cultural heritage on a global platform. With an expected influx of foreign tourists, the state’s tourism industry stands to gain significantly, strengthening livelihoods and enhancing the economic status of local residents.

Puri Srimandir (ETV Bharat)

A Boost for Odisha’s Tourism Industry

The event is poised to put Odisha on the global tourism map. The combination of cultural immersion, culinary delights, and warm hospitality is expected to leave a lasting impression on the visiting NRIs. The collaboration between the Puri district administration, the Hotel Association, and the state government highlights the collective effort to showcase the best of Odisha.

On January 9, 1915, Mahatma Gandhi had returned from South Africa to India. To mark this day, the tradition of celebrating Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) started in 2003. The first PBD Convention was organised on January 9, 2003 to mark the contribution of the overseas Indian community to the development of India.

Since 2015, under a revised format, PBD Convention has been organised once every 2 years. A total of 17 Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Conventions have been organised till date. The 17th PBD was held from 8–10 January 2023 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The theme of the 17th PBD Convention was "Diaspora: Reliable Partners for India's Progress in Amrit Kaal".

An art workshop at Raghurajpur (ETV Bharat)

The 18th PBD Convention will be held from 8 – 10 January 2025 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The theme of the 18th PBD Convention is "Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat".

On the occasion, the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award, the highest honour conferred on a Non-Resident Indian, Person of Indian Origin; or an organisation or institution established and run by them.

The award is to commemorate the contribution of the Indian diaspora to create a better understanding of India abroad, support India's causes and work for the welfare of the local Indian community. Selected eminent Indian diaspora members are awarded the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards by the President of India.

President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar, Ministers of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh and Pabitra Margherita are among the dignitaries to grace the occasion.