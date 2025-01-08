Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: When A Mauritian Devotee Stood In Rapt Reverence For Lord Jagannath

Bhubaneswar: At Janata Maidan, the venue of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, Mohammed was seen with folded hands in front of a painted sculpture of Lord Jagannath in all its resplendence. A Mauritian citizen, Mohammed, clad in a white robe with a cap, appeared deeply devoted to Lord Jagannath, transcending religious boundaries. The division between religions seemed blurred as he stood, visibly enamored by the Lord’s presence.

Prodded by ETV Bharat reporter, he speaks and redefines devotion. “We in Mauritius respect all religions and have devotion for all gods. Jagannath Ji is the supreme power—He is the sign of peace and love. It is my privilege to step on the soil of the Lord," says Mohammed, who plans to visit Puri just to catch a glimpse of the Jagannath Temple, even if only from the outside.

"I want to see the Jagannath Temple in Puri, even if only from the outside. I am a person who always learns—from people, places, and religions. I have learned a lot about Jagannath as the Lord of peace and harmony and I want to see his abode."

He explains how Hindu festivals are celebrated in Mauritius. "We celebrate Maha Shivaratri, we have Kanwariyas carrying pots of water to Shiva temples, and we enjoy all these festivities," he shares. Most Mauritians trace their origins to India, he adds, citing global personalities like Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela as inspirations for his people.

"Our roots are from India. We don't use religion to divide us; we use it to integrate us. With an open mind, we look at all people as good humanity. That is the message of love,” he emphasises. Mohammed describes Mauritius as a small island with immense diversity. "Hindus can visit churches, and Christians can visit mosques. We live in harmony, and we don’t let religion divide us."

Mohammed believes spirit of unity is the best healing factor. “Everyone gives a different name to God, but in actuality, we all pray to the same God,” he concludes, reflecting the spirit of unity and humanity.