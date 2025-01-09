Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Odisha Will Be Gateway To Eastern India, Says CM Majhi

Bhubaneswar: "Today is a historic day for Odisha. PM Modi's encouragement will inspire us in taking the state forward to greater heights," said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) celebrations in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today formally inaugurated the 18th PBD convention, being held for the first time in Odisha, in what is seen as a significant stride towards Odisha's and India's growth and development. Chief Minister Mohan Majhi called it a 'historic day' and expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for his continued support.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, CM Majhi highlighted the state’s growing importance in India’s development. "PM Modi encouraged us and showed his love for Odisha. In the coming days, the state will make rapid strides, especially in terms of infrastructure growth, tourism, and economic sectors," Majhi said.

Odisha Will Be Gateway To Eastern India

Citing that this is PM Modi’s fourth visit to Odisha since the formation of new government, CM Majhi said that his entire team is filled with energy to contribute to PM's vision of Viksit Bharat. "Initiatives like 'Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha' will pave way for boosting infrastructure, tourism, and the economy," the chief minister said.

The CM further said, "PM Modi has blessed us. We will move forward with that blessing. There is no looking back. PM Modi brought people from across over the world to Bhubaneswar. Before this, we organised All-India DG-IGP conference and 'Navy Day' celebrations in the state. Odisha will soon be the gateway to eastern India."

The three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention, which kicked off on Wednesday, is being held in Bhubaneswar in collaboration with the government of Odisha. On Friday (January 10), President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to attend the valedictory session of the convention and confer ‘Pravasi Bharatiya Samman’ awards on Indian diaspora in recognition of their exceptional work in India and abroad.