18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Gets Off To Rousing Start In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention took off on Wednesday with a grand celebration led by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and other dignitaries. The event saw over 3,000 NRIs from around the world converging, to deliberate on their contributions to India’s economic, cultural, and tourism aspirations, focusing on the vision of a developed India.

Speaking at the inaugural session, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlighted the achievements of overseas Indians, including stalwarts like Gopichand Hinduja, Satya Nadella, and Bibhu Mohapatra, while referring to their immense contribution to nation-building. “Odisha’s culture and history are remarkable, and its contributions to sports, aluminum production, and infrastructure are exemplary,” he said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi cited Odisha’s transformation, calling it a hub of opportunities in culture, archaeology, and tourism. “Odisha, which once bore the brunt of the 1999 cyclone, has made rapid strides to reach a level where it is being recognised worldwide,” he added.

Diaspora’s Perspective on Odisha and India’s Growth

Recalling his memories of the 1999 super cyclone, Dr. Azam Khan, a Dubai-based knee surgery specialist originally from Bihar, said Odisha’s progress is visible today. He said, “Odisha has undergone a massive transformation. Bhubaneswar, once struggling with basic infrastructure, is now a vibrant city with immense opportunities.” He also stated that India’s advancements in healthcare, emphasizing that cutting-edge treatments like robotic knee replacements are now available in the country.

Dr. Uddheswar Kumar Singh, a London-based physician, echoed similar sentiments, praising the efforts to connect the diaspora with the homeland. “Programs like this help bridge gaps and enable collaborative attempts. Odisha’s rich history and the places like the Konark temple are symbols of its vibrant culture,” he remarked. Singh also spoke on the importance of creating local employment opportunities for returning youth to boost regional prosperity.

Both doctors, however, stressed on the need for continued collaboration between India and its diaspora to achieve the nation’s vision for 2047.

A Vision for the Future