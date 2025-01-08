18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Gets Off To Rousing Start In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention took off on Wednesday with a grand celebration led by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and other dignitaries. The event saw over 3,000 NRIs from around the world converging, to deliberate on their contributions to India’s economic, cultural, and tourism aspirations, focusing on the vision of a developed India.
Speaking at the inaugural session, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlighted the achievements of overseas Indians, including stalwarts like Gopichand Hinduja, Satya Nadella, and Bibhu Mohapatra, while referring to their immense contribution to nation-building. “Odisha’s culture and history are remarkable, and its contributions to sports, aluminum production, and infrastructure are exemplary,” he said.
Pleased to join CM @MohanMOdisha at the Pravasi Bhartiya Business Leaders meeting, on the sidelines of #PravasiBharatiyaDivas2025.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 8, 2025
Underlined PM @narendramodi Government’s steadfast commitment to Mission Purvodaya, and the role of Odisha to its success.
Highlighted Odisha’s… pic.twitter.com/DyiLGt5gkW
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi cited Odisha’s transformation, calling it a hub of opportunities in culture, archaeology, and tourism. “Odisha, which once bore the brunt of the 1999 cyclone, has made rapid strides to reach a level where it is being recognised worldwide,” he added.
Diaspora’s Perspective on Odisha and India’s Growth
Recalling his memories of the 1999 super cyclone, Dr. Azam Khan, a Dubai-based knee surgery specialist originally from Bihar, said Odisha’s progress is visible today. He said, “Odisha has undergone a massive transformation. Bhubaneswar, once struggling with basic infrastructure, is now a vibrant city with immense opportunities.” He also stated that India’s advancements in healthcare, emphasizing that cutting-edge treatments like robotic knee replacements are now available in the country.
Dr. Uddheswar Kumar Singh, a London-based physician, echoed similar sentiments, praising the efforts to connect the diaspora with the homeland. “Programs like this help bridge gaps and enable collaborative attempts. Odisha’s rich history and the places like the Konark temple are symbols of its vibrant culture,” he remarked. Singh also spoke on the importance of creating local employment opportunities for returning youth to boost regional prosperity.
Both doctors, however, stressed on the need for continued collaboration between India and its diaspora to achieve the nation’s vision for 2047.
A Vision for the Future
Over the next three days, delegates at the Pravasi Bharatiya Convention will participate in discussions and explore opportunities to contribute to India’s progress while celebrating their shared heritage.
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik welcomed overseas Indians in a grand manner at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar. Along with his team, Pattnaik created a massive sand sculpture of Lord Jagannath. Thousands of flowers enhanced the sculpture, making it a centerpiece that drew attention of the crowd.
“This is a fortunate day for every Odia as Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is being organized here for the first time,” said Pattnaik. “We have created this sand sculpture to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian diaspora. Mahaprabhu inspires devotion among overseas Indians worldwide, and it is our privilege to showcase Odisha’s cultural heritage through sand art.”
As NRIs thronged the venue, they expressed admiration for the artwork and hailed the efforts of the artist for his unmatched creation.
Badasinghar Besha: A Timeless Floral Tradition
In another display of Odisha’s heritage, the sacred Badasinghar Besha of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra enchanted visitors at the Jagannath Temple. Known as Pushpa Besha, this floral attire dates back to the 12th century and is a ritual performed at night after the Chandan Laagi ceremony.
The deities are adorned with traditional garments like Khandua, Paharan, and Srikapada, complemented by intricate floral ornaments such as Gabha, Chandrika, and Makarakundal. Each deity dons a unique headdress—white with a blue border for Balabhadra, and white with red borders for Jagannath and Subhadra.
According to temple inscriptions, Sriram Das Math and Emar Math provide the floral garlands and ornaments for this ritual, supported by Khanja land resources. The attire is further enhanced by Gita Govinda-themed fabrics, a tradition dating back to poet Jayadeva’s era.
A Nightly Ritual of Reverence
The Badasinghar Besha is not just a visual spectacle but a deeply spiritual experience. Devotees believe the attire reflects divine emotions and nature, and many, like the legendary Jagannath Das Goswami, find peace in witnessing it at night. The ritual concludes with the Badasinghar Bhog, followed by the Pahada of the deities.
Read More