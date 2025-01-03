Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Khalistani Separatist Pannun Threatens Terror Attack In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar, Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on Friday released a video threatening to disrupt the mega event being hosted in Odisha for the first time. This comes days after he had threatened of carrying out a terrorist attack during the national DG-IGP conference, which was also organised in Bhubaneswar city in November-December last year.

On Friday, Pannun, the spokesman of 'banned' outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), issued a threatening mail to senior journalist Akshay Sahoo and warned that the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas will face major disruptions. It is pertinent to mention here that the government of India had earlier declared Pannun a designated terrorist under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

"Bhubaneswar has once again proved to be a terror city, not a temple city, as it is hosting 'Pravasi Bharatiya Terror Divas'. The event will be inaugurated by India's face of Hindu Terror Narendra Modi who has authorised transnational repression against Pro-Khalistan Sikhs," Pannun said in the purported video message.

He urged the Pro-Khalistan activists who have registered for this event to disrupt and nip in the bud India's raw agencies' efforts to rebuild the spy network which was dismantled by Trudeau and Biden administration after the assassination of Nijjar.

Pannun Warns EAM Jaishankar

Targeting India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Pannun said, "Jaishankar is the face of India's Hindu terror network. He is spearheading and rebuilding the spy network campaign. This is a reminder to Jaishankar - You are not going to have immunity for life, Pro-Khalistan Sikhs are zeroing in on you."

"Indo-American Hindus and Indo-Canadian Hindus, this is your opportunity to stay loyal to your host countries where you live. From Bhubaneswar airport to Janata Maidan, stay away, stay safe and stay alert," Pannun warned.

Meanwhile, Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, CB-CID in Odisha, Vinaytosh Mishra did not pick up the phone despite several attempts by ETV Bharat.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is celebrated once in every two years to strengthen the ties between overseas Indian community and the Indian government and reconnect them with their cultural roots. The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya convention, will kickstart on January 8, under the theme 'Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat'.