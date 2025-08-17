Prashant Kishore Eyeing To Be Third Pole Of Bihar Politics

Patna: Ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections, poll strategist turned politician Prashant Kishor is trying to emerge as the third pole of Bihar politics. On one side, he is trying to ambush the minority support base of the Mahagathbandhan and has been targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while invoking the ideals of erstwhile socialist leaders on the other.

Minority votes are a major factor in the Bihar elections and the stand of various political parties with reference to minorities was pretty clear till now. But the entry of Kishor and his Jan Suraaj Party (JSP)is threatening to upset the prevailing equations in the context of minorities, although it remains to be seen to what extent he can wean away the minority voters towards his party.

Known as PK, Kishor was earlier attacking the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav. But of late, his ammunition has diverted to the BJP. Besides, he has got down to the important exercise of social engineering. His overtures to Muslim voters are becoming a serious concern for the RJD leadership.

Prashant Kishore has got down to the important exercise of social engineering. (ETV Bharat)

PK has his eyes set on the Muslim-Yadav (MY) combination and wants to break into the vote bank of the Mahagathbandhan. He has offered to give tickets to the Muslims, per their 17.7% population among the voters in the state.

He held a meeting with the Muslim leaders at the Haj Bhawan in Patna on Saturday and has been aiming to connect with the community at large with JSP's 'Bihar Badlaav'. Kishor has assured the people from the minority community that his party is willing to field 40 minority candidates in the forthcoming assembly polls. "We will give 40 assembly tickets in any case in the assembly elections. We are working for the betterment of the minority community," he claimed.

This way, he has thrown the gauntlet to the leaders of the Mahagathbandhan, asking them to declare in advance on which seats people from the minority community will be fielded. He has also said that if the Mahagathbandhan tells him, then the Jan Suraaj Party will not field a candidate from the minority community on such seats.

"I know that Tejashwi Yadav will not do this because he only knows how to fool Muslims and take their votes. RJD gives tickets to Muslims only where their votes are between 20,000 and 30,000. Wherever their votes are above 60,000, Muslims are not given tickets. People of the minority community have now understood this," he said.

The Mahagathbandhan leadership has often accused Kishor of being the BJP's 'B team'. But there has been restlessness in the BJP as well ever since he started targeting the leaders of the saffron party in Bihar.

"We believe in only one equation, and that is the equation based on ideology. More than half of the Hindus in this country are not with the BJP based on ideology. The formula of Jan Suraaj is not my formula. It is that all Hindus who believe in the ideology of (Mahatma) Gandhi, Jayaprakash (Narayan), Baba Saheb Ambedkar and (Ram Manohar) Lohia should form a socio-political alliance with Muslims. If this happens, then we will defeat the BJP," Kishore said.

He has been aiming to connect with the minority community at large with JSP's 'Bihar Badlaav'. (ETV Bharat)

Minority community leader Anwar Ul Haq, who had come to attend the program at the Haj Bhawan, said Kishore appears to be determined to bring about a change in Bihar. "We are with Prashant Kishore, and he has also assured us. We are sure that he can bring about a change in Bihar," Haq said.

Former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Shahab Akhtar, who has been associated with the RJD and Janata Dal United (JDU) in the past, accused both parties of monopoly, ignoring the interests of the community. He announced his decision to go with Kishor at the event. "Prashant Kishore is talking about the interests of Muslims. We have faith in him, and this time the people of the minority community will stand strongly with Jan Suraj Party," Akhtar claimed.

A total of 19 Muslim candidates secured victory in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections. RJD have the highest number of MLAs, eight, followed by five of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), four of Congress, and one each from Communist Party of India (Marxist Leninist) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Except for the 2010 assembly elections, RJD and Congress have been largely getting Muslim support of the Muslims in the last three and a half decades. In the last election, the AIMIM made an inroad in the Seemanchal region by polling 11% votes.

His overtures to Muslim voters are becoming a serious concern for the RJD leadership. (ETV Bharat)

The Muslims were traditional voters of the Congress since independence. But after 1971, there have been frequent departures of the community from the Congress camp. After 1970, they aligned with the Jaya Prakash Narayan's movement. However, they returned to the Congress fold in 1980. However, after the Bhagalpur riots, they became disillusioned and moved towards the erstwhile Janata Dal and later RJD.

Political analyst Sanjay Kumar believes that Kishor is fighting on two fronts, targeting the RJD on one side and the BJP on the other. "Prashant Kishor is in a mood to fight the BJP and is also working on a strategy to break into the vote bank of the Mahagathbandhan. By fighting on both fronts, he is trying to become the third force in politics. However, how successful he will be is in the womb of the future," he said.