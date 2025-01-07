ETV Bharat / bharat

Prashant Kishor Hospitalised After Health Deteriorates Following Hunger Strike In Support Of BPSC Candidates

Patna: Jan Suraj Party chief Prashant Kishor's health deteriorated and he was admitted to a hospital in Patna on Tuesday morning. After returning from jail, he had been resting at his residence when his condition worsened. Hence, he was brought to the hospital in an ambulance.

According to reports, Kishore's health had worsened late on Monday night. A team of doctors, led by Dr Ajit Pradhan of Medanta Hospital, examined him at his residence. After the examination, Kishor was taken to the hospital for treatment. He has been admitted for weakness, dehydration and a stomach infection.

Dr Pradhan explained, "He has been drinking only water for the past five days. His weakness is due to not eating food, and along with dehydration, there is also a stomach infection. He is being taken to Medanta for further examination."

Hunger Strike for Six Days: Kishore had been on a hunger strike for six days in support of BPSC candidates. At 4 am on Monday, Patna police arrested him at his protest site in Gandhi Maidan. He claimed that a scuffle ensued during the arrest, and he was slapped. Following the arrest, he was taken for a medical examination.