ETV Bharat / bharat

Prashant Kishor Hospitalised After Health Deteriorates Following Hunger Strike In Support Of BPSC Candidates

Jan Suraj Party chief Prashant Kishor was admitted to a Patna hospital on Tuesday morning after his health deteriorated following his return from jail

Jan Suraj Party chief Prashant Kishor's health deteriorated and he was admitted to a hospital in Patna on Tuesday morning. After returning from jail, he had been resting at his residence when his condition worsened.
Jan Suraj Party Chief Prashant Kishor Admitted to Medanta Hospital After Health Deteriorates. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Patna: Jan Suraj Party chief Prashant Kishor's health deteriorated and he was admitted to a hospital in Patna on Tuesday morning. After returning from jail, he had been resting at his residence when his condition worsened. Hence, he was brought to the hospital in an ambulance.

According to reports, Kishore's health had worsened late on Monday night. A team of doctors, led by Dr Ajit Pradhan of Medanta Hospital, examined him at his residence. After the examination, Kishor was taken to the hospital for treatment. He has been admitted for weakness, dehydration and a stomach infection.

Dr Pradhan explained, "He has been drinking only water for the past five days. His weakness is due to not eating food, and along with dehydration, there is also a stomach infection. He is being taken to Medanta for further examination."

Hunger Strike for Six Days: Kishore had been on a hunger strike for six days in support of BPSC candidates. At 4 am on Monday, Patna police arrested him at his protest site in Gandhi Maidan. He claimed that a scuffle ensued during the arrest, and he was slapped. Following the arrest, he was taken for a medical examination.

Bail from Court: Kishore was produced in court at 11 am on Monday and sent to Beur Jail for not taking conditional bail. However, he was later granted unconditional bail. He was released late in the evening and stated that he would continue his hunger strike even after his release.

Announcement postponed: Kishore was scheduled to make a major announcement regarding the hunger strike on Tuesday. A meeting had been arranged at Patna's Sheikhpura House, but his health deteriorated. Despite being taken to the hospital, he insisted he would continue his hunger strike. It remains to be seen what his next move will be.

Read more: BPSC Protest: Prashant Kishore Detained During Hunger Strike, Later Granted Unconditional Bail

Patna: Jan Suraj Party chief Prashant Kishor's health deteriorated and he was admitted to a hospital in Patna on Tuesday morning. After returning from jail, he had been resting at his residence when his condition worsened. Hence, he was brought to the hospital in an ambulance.

According to reports, Kishore's health had worsened late on Monday night. A team of doctors, led by Dr Ajit Pradhan of Medanta Hospital, examined him at his residence. After the examination, Kishor was taken to the hospital for treatment. He has been admitted for weakness, dehydration and a stomach infection.

Dr Pradhan explained, "He has been drinking only water for the past five days. His weakness is due to not eating food, and along with dehydration, there is also a stomach infection. He is being taken to Medanta for further examination."

Hunger Strike for Six Days: Kishore had been on a hunger strike for six days in support of BPSC candidates. At 4 am on Monday, Patna police arrested him at his protest site in Gandhi Maidan. He claimed that a scuffle ensued during the arrest, and he was slapped. Following the arrest, he was taken for a medical examination.

Bail from Court: Kishore was produced in court at 11 am on Monday and sent to Beur Jail for not taking conditional bail. However, he was later granted unconditional bail. He was released late in the evening and stated that he would continue his hunger strike even after his release.

Announcement postponed: Kishore was scheduled to make a major announcement regarding the hunger strike on Tuesday. A meeting had been arranged at Patna's Sheikhpura House, but his health deteriorated. Despite being taken to the hospital, he insisted he would continue his hunger strike. It remains to be seen what his next move will be.

Read more: BPSC Protest: Prashant Kishore Detained During Hunger Strike, Later Granted Unconditional Bail

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PRASHANT KISHOR DETERIORATESHUNGER STRIKE FOR SIX DAYSPRASHANT KISHOR HOSPITALISEDHUNGER STRIKE FOR BPSC CANDIDATES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.