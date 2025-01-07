Prashant Kishor Hospitalised After Health Deteriorates Following Hunger Strike In Support Of BPSC Candidates

Patna: Jan Suraj Party chief Prashant Kishor's health deteriorated and he was admitted to a hospital in Patna on Tuesday morning. After returning from jail, he had been resting at his residence when his condition worsened. Hence, he was brought to the hospital in an ambulance.
According to reports, Kishore's health had worsened late on Monday night. A team of doctors, led by Dr Ajit Pradhan of Medanta Hospital, examined him at his residence. After the examination, Kishor was taken to the hospital for treatment. He has been admitted for weakness, dehydration and a stomach infection.
Dr Pradhan explained, "He has been drinking only water for the past five days. His weakness is due to not eating food, and along with dehydration, there is also a stomach infection. He is being taken to Medanta for further examination."
Hunger Strike for Six Days: Kishore had been on a hunger strike for six days in support of BPSC candidates. At 4 am on Monday, Patna police arrested him at his protest site in Gandhi Maidan. He claimed that a scuffle ensued during the arrest, and he was slapped. Following the arrest, he was taken for a medical examination.
Bail from Court: Kishore was produced in court at 11 am on Monday and sent to Beur Jail for not taking conditional bail. However, he was later granted unconditional bail. He was released late in the evening and stated that he would continue his hunger strike even after his release.
Announcement postponed: Kishore was scheduled to make a major announcement regarding the hunger strike on Tuesday. A meeting had been arranged at Patna's Sheikhpura House, but his health deteriorated. Despite being taken to the hospital, he insisted he would continue his hunger strike. It remains to be seen what his next move will be.
Read more: BPSC Protest: Prashant Kishore Detained During Hunger Strike, Later Granted Unconditional Bail