Prashant Bhushan Says Plea For Bringing Political Parties Under RTI Pending For 10 Years, SC Seeks Centre, ECI Response

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Election Commission of India, the central government, and six political parties to submit their response to the pleas for including them under the ambit of the Right to Information Act to ensure accountability and to restrict black money in the polls.

The matter was heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar. The apex court was hearing two separate PILs filed by the NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for ADR, contended before the bench that his plea has been pending for the last 10 years. “We will take it up on a non-miscellaneous day for the final hearing. In the meanwhile, the pleadings have to be complete,” said the bench.

The bench asked the litigants to file their written submissions, not exceeding three pages, before the final hearing. The bench has scheduled the matter for hearing in the week of April 21.