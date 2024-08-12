ETV Bharat / bharat

Prasar Bharati In Collaboration With Assam Govt To Telecast TV Series On Ahom Dynasty Warrior Lachit

New Delhi: In the first of its kind, Prasar Bharati in collaboration with the Government of Assam will produce and telecast a TV series of 52 episodes on the legendary warrior Lachit Borphukan of the Ahom dynasty. The series will be broadcast across Prasar Bharati's platforms, including Akashwani, Doordarshan and its digital services, Prasar Bharati News Services (PBNS).

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed on August 12 between Meenakshi Das Nath, ACS, Director of Cultural Affairs, Government of Assam and Amit Kumar, Deputy Director General (Content Sourcing), Prasar Bharati, in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Kanchan Prasad, Director General, Doordarshan.

Other notable attendees included Bimal Bora, Minister of Cultural Affairs, Government of Assam, Ravi Kota, Chief Secretary of Assam, B Kalyan Chakravarthy, IAS, Principal Secretary, Cultural Affairs Department, Government of Assam and Ankur Lahoty, Deputy Director, DDK, Guwahati.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that it is a historical day for the people of Assam, and it marks a significant milestone. This TV series will be telecast nationwide, showcasing the legacy of Lachit Borphukan to a wider audience. He requested the Prasar Bharati team to be sensitive in the portrayal of Lachit Borphukan's life, emphasising the importance of accuracy in representing Assam's history and culture. The Chief Minister stressed that the TV series should be made in a way that honours the legacy of Lachit Borphukan without causing any harm to the sentiments of the people of Assam.