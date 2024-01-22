Pran Pratishtha: PM Modi consecrates Ram Lalla as main deity of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

He also offered Golden Tilak on the forehead of Ram Lalla and participated in the traditional aarti amid Jai Ram Siya Ram.

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi consecrated the Ram Lalla idol inside the Garbha Griha amid chants of mantras on Monday marking a 500-year wait. The ceremony conferred the deity honour on Ram Lalla.

He subsequently offered lotus flowers and tulsi leaves to the Ram Lalla idol as part of the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony, which he led as 'Chief Yajman', at Ram Mandir.

While he offered the lotus flowers to the deity, he was seen flanked by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. After Modi, Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandi Ben Patel offered the flowers and tulsi leaves.

He also offered Golden Tilak on the forehead of Ram Lalla and participated in the traditional aarti amid Jai Ram Siya Ram followed by 'bhog offering to the deity that marked the completion of the consecration ceremony.

This followed the grand unveiling of the Ram Lalla as the main deity of Ram Mandir.

The saints present inside the Garba Griha presented a gold ring, books and flowers to the PM.

The Indian Air Force choppers were seen showering lotus petals on the dignitaries who were witnessing the ceremony unfolding inside the 'Garbhagriha' on a large screen in the mandir campus, to the loudest of the chants of 'Jai Shri Ram'.

The grand consecration ceremony was attended by a host of distinguished personalities including superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, industrialist Mukesh Ambani and others.

The city looks like a fort with stringent security being implemented in keeping with the high-profile presence of luminaries.

Quite expectedly, none from the Opposition parties was present at the event.