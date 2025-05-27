ETV Bharat / bharat

Prajwal Revanna Watched Obscene Videos In Car, Had Dozens Of Such Videos And Photos Saved In Phone, Says His Ex-Driver

Bengaluru: Trouble continues to mount for former MP Prajwal Revanna in the alleged sexual assault case as his ex-driver Karthik has now made shocking revelations before the Special Court for People's Representatives. On Tuesday, Revanna's former driver disclosed about the alleged possession of explicit content by the JD(S) leader.

As per Karthik's statement, Revanna's mobile phone contained 40-50 obscene videos and over 2000 photos of women. Not only that, the ex-driver claimed to have witnessed Revanna watching sexually explicit videos during car journeys.

"I worked as a driver for Prajwal Revanna since 2018. In 2019, while on way from Hassan to Bengaluru, I noticed him watching obscene videos of women on his phone. When my eyes fell on his phone, he quickly turned it away," Karthik testified.

Karthik further revealed, "One day when Revanna had left his phone in the car during visit to his friend's house in Jayanagar, I checked the phone out of curiosity since I knew the password. I found more than 2000 photos and 40-50 obscene videos, many of which featured JD(S) party workers and other women." Karthik claimed that 30-40 of the videos clearly involved women.

He added that he transferred some of the videos to his own phone at the behest of Bhavani Revanna, the former MP's mother, who wanted to use those to warn her son. "She also requested me not to disclose this to anyone and later asked me to send those videos and photos to her," Karthik stated.