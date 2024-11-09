Prajwal Revanna Moves SC Against Denial Of Bail By HC, Matter To Be Taken On Monday For Hearing

New Delhi: Former MP Prajwal Revanna has moved the Supreme Court against an order passed by the Karnataka High Court, which declined to grant him bail in cases in connection with sexual assaults of multiple women.

The cases were brought to light after a leak of purported videos ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Revanna has filed the petition in the apex court through advocate Balaji Srinivasan.

The matter is scheduled to come up on Monday before a bench comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma. Prajwal's father H D Revanna was arrested in the case but he was later granted bail, and his mother Bhavani Revanna, also named as accused in a complaint, has secured anticipatory bail.

The special leave petition filed by Revanna has challenged the order passed by the High Court on October 21. The High Court had rejected his bail plea.

The High Court’s judge Justice M Nagaprasanna had said that charges levelled against him primary facie depicted wanton lust, and depravity of senses which have a chilling effect on the society.

In May, Prajwal was arrested from Bengaluru airport by CID's SIT on his return from Germany. He was holed up in Germany for 35 days after hundreds of explicit videos surfaced allegedly featuring him with multiple women. He had lost the election by over 40,000 votes.