ETV Bharat / bharat

Prajwal Revanna Convicted In Rape Case, Special Court To Announce Sentence Quantum Tomorrow

Bengaluru: A Special Court ruled former MP and suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna as guilty in one of the four sexual abuse and rape cases registered against him, on Friday.

Special Court Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat --who convicted the former Lok Sabha member-- will announce the quantum of punishment on Saturday.

The Friday conviction came in a case based on a complaint from a 48-year-old woman who worked as domestic aide at the family's Gannikada farmhouse in Hassan district's Holenarasipura. The woman accused Revanna of having raped her twice in 2021. The accused had also recorded the act on his mobile phone.

Overall four cases have been registered against Revanna. He has been charged with rape and sexual harassment. A Special Investigation Team(SIT) has probed all the four cases.