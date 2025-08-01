Prajwal Revanna Convicted In Rape Case, Special Court To Announce Sentence Quantum Tomorrow

Bengaluru: A Special Court ruled former MP and suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna as guilty in one of the four sexual abuse and rape cases registered against him, on Friday.
Special Court Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat --who convicted the former Lok Sabha member-- will announce the quantum of punishment on Saturday.
The Friday conviction came in a case based on a complaint from a 48-year-old woman who worked as domestic aide at the family's Gannikada farmhouse in Hassan district's Holenarasipura. The woman accused Revanna of having raped her twice in 2021. The accused had also recorded the act on his mobile phone.
Overall four cases have been registered against Revanna. He has been charged with rape and sexual harassment. A Special Investigation Team(SIT) has probed all the four cases.
Prajwal Revanna is the grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda.
The abuses came to light after pen-drives containing explicit videos allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna were reportedly circulated in Hassan, ahead of Lok Sabha polls there on April 26, 2024. The SIT arrested him on May 31 last year when he arrived at Bengaluru Airport from Germany. The first arrest was made in connection with a case registered at the Holenarasipura Town Police Station.
The voters of the Hassan parliamentary constituency rejected Revanna's bid to return to the Parliament in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The JD(S) patriarch suspended him from the party after cases were registered against him.
