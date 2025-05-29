ETV Bharat / bharat

PRAGATI Meeting: PM Pushes RERA Compliance, Reviews Semiconductor Progress

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who chaired a PRAGATI meeting, stressed the importance of strict adherence to Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) provisions to restore trust in the housing sector. The meeting held on Wednesday was also attended by top officials from the Centre and states. PRAGATI is an ICT-based platform for fast and effective project implementation.

In this meeting, the Prime Minister asked states to ensure all eligible real estate projects, which are registered under RERA. He also stressed the need for quick and fair resolution of homebuyer complaints. PM Modi reviewed best practices in India’s growing semiconductor sector. He also underlined the significance of innovation and coordination to boost the ecosystem.

He reviewed three infrastructure projects with a cumulative cost of over Rs 62,000 crore, spanning the sectors of Road Transport, Power and Water Resources located across various States and Union Territories.

PM Modi called for concerted efforts to overcome implementation bottlenecks and ensure their timely completion and emphasised the strategic importance of these projects. Highlighting the adverse impact of project delays, he reiterated that such kind of setbacks not only inflate costs but also deprive citizens of essential services and infrastructure. He also stressed that timely delivery is critical to maximising socio-economic outcomes.

During the review of public grievances linked to the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), he emphasised the timeliness of grievance disposal to ensure justice and fairness for homebuyers and the need to improve the quality.

He asked state governments to ensure the mandatory registration of all eligible real estate projects under the RERA Act. The Prime Minister emphasised that strict compliance with RERA provisions is critical for restoring trust in the housing market.