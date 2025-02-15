Pradhan, Yogi Inaugurate Third Kashi Tamil Sangam

Varanasi: The third edition of Kashi Tamil Sangam (KTS) was jointly inaugurated by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday. It will continue till February 28 with the participation of 1,200 devotees.

To attend the event, dignitaries from Tamil Nadu will be arriving in six batches and the first batch reached on Saturday morning.

"The main event is being held at Namo Ghat and those attending the program will work as a bridge to strengthen the cultural and religious relations between the people of the North and the South. People coming from the South should know for how many days people have been living in Varanasi. So your participation is very important. Students of IITBHU and IIT Madras will also participate. This time, emphasis is being laid on the academic session in Kashi Tamil Sangam. Stalls of various artefacts and cultural items of North and South India will also be set up," Varanasi DM S Rajalingam said.

He said those coming from outside must be acquainted with the major places like Sringeri Math, Kanchi Math, Jangamwadi Math, Kumaraswamy Math, Tailang Swami Temple, Kedareshwar Temple, Agasteshwar Temple, Annapurna Temple and Kaudiya Mata Temples. Every art of Tamil Nadu will be displayed each day and the local residents of Tamil Nadu are welcome to the event, he added.

The central theme of this edition of KTS will be Maharishi Agasthyar and Mahakumbh and Shri Ayodhya Dham will be the backdrop. The event will offer a divine experience and bring Tamil Nadu and Kashi—the two timeless centres of civilisation and culture, more closer. An exhibition on the different facets of Sage Agasthyar and his contributions to the world of health, philosophy, science, linguistics, literature, polity, culture, art, particularly to Tamil and Tamil Nadu and seminars, workshops, book release will be organised at Kashi.

"The theme of this Sangam is Rishi Agastya and Maha Kumbh. Rishi Agastya has an important contribution to the South Indian medical system 'Siddha'. In the academic session at the Omkarnath Thakur Auditorium of BHU, groups from Tamil Nadu will have a dialogue with the related sections of Kashi. Everyone will go to visit the Vishwanath Temple, Vishalakshi and Annapurna Temples. This time, Ramnagar Fort will also be shown. Along with boating in the Ganges, people will also be taken to famous poet Subramanyam Bharti's residence at Hanuman Ghat. After bathing at the Maha Kumbh, everyone will visit the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. They will leave for Tamil Nadu from Banaras station," Rajalingam said

He further said a total of 1,200 people will come to Kashi. "The first group will be of students, teachers and writers, the second group of farmers and artisans, the third of professionals and entrepreneurs, the fourth of self-help groups, Mudra loan beneficiaries and promoters, the fifth of startup, innovation, education technology and research and the last group will be of students of central universities," he added.

In addition to this, over 100 artists will come from South India to perform in cultural programs every evening at Namo Ghat. Varanasi chief development officer Himanshu Nagpal said the Kashi MP Guide Competition will be organised between February 20 and 28.

#KashiTamilSangamam, envisioned by Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji, is a torchbearer of the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat.' @KTSangamam is a confluence of our shared heritage, intellectual prowess and civilisational bonds. Delighted to jointly inaugurate the 3rd edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam with CM Shri @myogiadityanath and MoS Shri @Murugan_MoS. Welcome all the delegates from Tamil Nadu to the land of Baba Vishwanath. #VanakkamKashi," Pradhan shared on X.

"In the inaugural program of the third edition of 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' organized in the holy city of Baba Vishwanath, Varanasi...," Adityanat posted on X.

The objective of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam is to rediscover, reaffirm, and celebrate the age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi—two of the country's most important and ancient seats of learning.