'Pradhan Pati' No More In-Charge of Taking Over Women Sarpanch Jobs In Panchayats

New Delhi: Making an earnest attempt at empowering women at the grassroots level of administration, the panel set up by the Ministry of Panchayat Raj inaugurated the 'Sashakt Panchayat Netri Abhiyan', where they reiterated that women's empowerment is the key to a developed and self-reliant India.

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh emphasised the crucial roles played by women in governance, economic development and social development. He noted that democracy starts at the grassroots level and stressed the difficulties confronted by women in municipal elections.

"Democracy starts at the grassroots level, from the Panchayats. You have come out victorious from there. The smaller the election, the tougher it is," Singh stated while speaking to the gathering.

He emphasised the need for leadership training and capacity-building programmes for female representatives. "Women representatives require confidence and capacity-building programmes. Just as they successfully run their families, with increased confidence, they will also successfully manage Panchayats," he said.

Empowering Women for Stronger Local Governance

The Sashakt Panchayat Netri Abhiyan is a strategic programme aimed at building the leadership skills of women members of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs). It targets decision-making skills and consolidates their position in grassroots governance.

Singh stressed that the government's vision of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' cannot be achieved without empowering women. He referred to Bihar as a model where 50% reservation for women in PRIs has resulted in a huge rise in female leadership.

"Most states, including Bihar, have given 50 per cent quota to women (in Panchayat Raj Institutions). Now, more than 54 per cent of women in Bihar are not only securing seats above the reservation given," he said.

Singh also emphasised that more than 20 states in India have rolled out 50% reservation for women in local bodies. Singh also referred to the recent election of Rekha Gupta as Chief Minister of Delhi as an indication of the enhanced role of women in politics. "Unless there is women empowerment, Viksit Bharat cannot happen," Singh insisted.

Women-Led Development: A Necessity, Not an Option

Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi reaffirmed the significance of women's leadership in defining India's future. She contended that empowerment is not equality, but a vital determinant of social and economic development.

"When women are in charge, they spend more on health, education, and economic security, and that has good results," Devi said.

She emphasised that women's empowerment is not a slogan, but a fundamental government ideology, further stating, "We are committed to empowering women in all walks of life. Women-led development is no longer an option but a necessity for India's growth."

Demanding a holistic women's development model, Devi called for policymakers to see that it was implemented effectively at the grassroots level. "We request you to pay attention to women's education. Women-led development is vital for India's growth," she stressed.

Breaking Barriers in Political Leadership

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse spoke about her own experience in politics, remembering how she started as a Gram Panchayat member at the age of 20.

She spoke about an age-old problem in local governance—women being relegated to titular positions, while the male members of the family hold the reins.

"Women representatives are often relegated to mere titular positions and it is their family members, who do the real work. This has to end. Reservation has allowed us a chance to demonstrate that we have no bounds within our villages, but can lead at a national level," Khadse said.

There was hope for the future in her voice when she declared, "I strongly believe that women of this nation will take India forward."

Challenging Patriarchy in Local Governance

Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj SP Singh Baghel spoke about the cultural and societal issues that confront women leaders, especially in rural India.

"In Bihar, it is Mukhiya Pati; in Uttar Pradesh, it is Pradhan Pati, and in Madhya Pradesh, the Sarpanch Pati. The male members of the family usually undermine women's leadership," he said, referring to the ingrained patriarchal culture.

He stressed that having a five-year term as a representative elected by the people makes the woman confident, enhances her public speaking ability, and makes her participate in governance. "For this, the veil of patriarchy also disappears," Baghel said.

Vaishali Patel, Sarpanch, from Daman and Diu told ETV Bharat, "For 17 years, I was engaged in raising children and my family at home. I express my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. I express my gratitude to our administrators, who gave us this opportunity that we can do every work. It is not so. Today I want to tell the fair that we should not regret that we did not study. Our work remained incomplete. Our studies will remain incomplete. It is not so. We can make our lives new from the moment we start. Today, after 17 years, when I got elected for the first time, I thought that I would also contribute to my Panchayat to help the women and daughters of my area and my Mahamara area progress."

She further stated, "I am supporting the Panchayat to take forward the Prime Minister's Sukanya Samridhi Yojana under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Abhiyan of our area and in collaboration with the post office, I have opened Sukanya Samridhi accounts for 101 girls. I will take care of the account of 11 of these girls till the time they turn 18. I will pay the deposit amount myself. Girls belonging to poor families, their parents and girls will become empowered and will get support. They will become self-reliant and this is my message to women that we should develop a mindset that we can do every work like we can run the house."

"We must not lose hope but focus on empowering women. Our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, also stresses the importance of women's empowerment. Women are fully capable of managing their businesses and responsibilities independently. If a woman becomes a Sarpanch, her husband should not take over her role—she must lead herself. Learning is a continuous process, and as we progress, more women will step into leadership, making decisions and running businesses on their own. Women's roles go beyond managing households; they have the ability to lead, govern, and shape their communities," she said.

Priyanka Narukha, Sarpanch of Ajabpura, Alwar, shared her journey with ETV Bharat. She highlighted how, traditionally, women in her village were mere figureheads in Panchayat politics, while their husbands, brothers-in-law, and fathers-in-law handled governance. Determined to change this, she contested elections and actively engaged with women, encouraging them to participate in decision-making.

With her family's strong support, she ensured access to government schemes like NREGA, promoted self-employment, and helped elderly villagers secure pensions they were unaware of. Over time, she proved that women could lead effectively, inspiring more women to actively participate in Panchayat affairs and break long-standing barriers.

By actively addressing community issues and making herself accessible, Priyanka has inspired more women to engage in governance, proving that women can lead independently, without relying on male relatives to make decisions for them.