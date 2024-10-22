Power, Water Supply Chains Ready To Restore Disruptions During Cyclone

Cuttack: Uninterrupted power supply and water supply will be major challenges before the authorities in the aftermath of the cyclone 'Dana', which is, in all likelihood, set to wreak havoc in the coastal districts of the state, including Cuttack from Wednesday.

Uprooted electric poles, snapped wires and damaged electric transformers will be common sights in these areas. Linemen with engineers will be seen struggling round-the-clock to restore the power supply immediately as without electricity, potable water will remain elusive in urban and suburban areas here.

In order to avoid such wretched scenarios, the Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture of Tata Power and Odisha government and the Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) are leaving no stone unturned to ensure uninterrupted power and water supplies in Cuttack district.

After stockpiling foodstuffs and other essentials, the city residents seem to be worried only about the snapping of electric and water supplies as the cyclone is inching towards Odisha coastlines by the minute.

With a mission to provide high quality and reliable water in sufficient quantity at the doorsteps of the households, WATCO has procured heavy-duty generator sets to run its collection, treatment and distribution facilities round-the-clock even during power disruptions, said Watco General Manager Manoranjan Jena on Tuesday.

"We have around one lakh households in Cuttack city, who have taken water connections from us and we will ensure that these households get sufficient water during the time of crisis”, Jena said.

Similarly, the TPCODL, in a release has informed that the Company’s Business Continuity and Disaster Management Plan (BCDMP) has been activated to respond in an organised manner to handle emergency situations during the cyclone.

The TPCODL Media Cell said the authorities are monitoring the real-time weather alerts and are ready to execute a swift power restoration process in case of any emergencies. "Quick-response teams are located at vital places to respond to multiple calls for any power disruptions," the release said.