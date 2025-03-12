Major Power Disruption In South Gujarat Affects Surat's Diamond And Textile Industries

Surat: Electricity has been cut off in most areas of South Gujarat, including Surat city, due to various issues like grid breakdown. This has forced many factories to shut down.

According to DGVCL MD Yogesh Chaudhary, a 400 KV high voltage source line has tripped. Restoration work is underway at the State Load Dispense Center (Jambua). Tapi, Bharuch, Rajpipla, Surat and Navsari areas are mostly in down phase.

According to a report by Getco and LMU, 4 units of Ukai Thermal Power Station tripped, resulting in a reduction in power generation of 500 MW. Due to this, zero power supply was reported at various sub-stations under DGVCL.

Surat Torrent Power AGM U. S. Kanani said that his company is starting phase-wise power supply. Priority is being given to essential services first. There was a complete shutdown due to a problem in the 220 KV grid.

Due to the power outage, traders and other people faced difficulties. Naturally, no one was prepared for such a sudden problem, and those who were not prepared were badly affected.

The biggest impact of this power outage has been on the diamond and textile industries of Surat. The sudden shutdown of the textile industry machines, which were in continuous operation for 24 hours, has brought production to a standstill. Due to this, a wave of concern has spread among the traders. They fear that the cable heads worth lakhs of rupees used in the machines may have been damaged. Most of the heads used in the machinery are from an Israeli company, which can be very difficult to obtain.