Power Cut Hits Assam Rifles Posts In Mizoram After Convoy Incident Involving Power Minister

Guwahati: Power supply to all the Assam Rifles posts across Mizoram was cut off from 2 pm to 8.30 pm on Thursday after the AR Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) established at Zokhawsang, located on the outskirts of Aizawl, had reportedly stopped the convoy of Mizoram Power Minister F Rodingliana.

While the Minister and his security staff alleged that the Assam Rifles obstructed the Minister’s convoy, the AR on the other hand, clarified that the convoy was given clear passage, and the decision to stop was taken by the convoy itself.

However, all the Assam Rifles posts across Mizoram faced a power outage from 2 pm the same day, which the AR believes was a deliberate move aimed at obstructing their operations.

A statement issued by the Assam Rifles spokesperson said on Saturday that the incident took place on October 17 at AR personnel reached the Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) near Zokhawsang.

The statement issued by the AR spokesperson said, "When the convoy of Pu F Rodingliana, comprising four vehicles, approached the checkpoint, the Minister’s vehicle was allowed to pass as per standard procedures. However, the convoy voluntarily stopped at the location where routine checks were being conducted on civilian vehicles."

"The Public Secretary to the Minister, who alighted from the vehicle, removed his jacket and verbally abused the Assam Rifles personnel on duty. He also forcibly took body cameras from the soldiers, while other members of the convoy engaged in disruptive behaviour," said the AR spokesperson while quoting some videos, which have gone viral on social media.

The AR further said that the videos circulating on social media about the incident clearly show threats by the Minister's staff to cut off Assam Rifles' power supply. "The subsequent power outage affecting Assam Rifles posts across Mizoram appears to be a deliberate move aimed at obstructing operations," the AR statement said.