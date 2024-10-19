Power Cut Hits Assam Rifles Posts In Mizoram After Convoy Incident Involving Power Minister

Guwahati: Power supply to all the Assam Rifles posts across Mizoram was cut off from 2 pm to 8.30 pm on Thursday after the AR Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) established at Zokhawsang, located on the outskirts of Aizawl, had reportedly stopped the convoy of Mizoram Power Minister F Rodingliana.
While the Minister and his security staff alleged that the Assam Rifles obstructed the Minister’s convoy, the AR on the other hand, clarified that the convoy was given clear passage, and the decision to stop was taken by the convoy itself.
However, all the Assam Rifles posts across Mizoram faced a power outage from 2 pm the same day, which the AR believes was a deliberate move aimed at obstructing their operations.
A statement issued by the Assam Rifles spokesperson said on Saturday that the incident took place on October 17 at AR personnel reached the Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) near Zokhawsang.
The statement issued by the AR spokesperson said, "When the convoy of Pu F Rodingliana, comprising four vehicles, approached the checkpoint, the Minister’s vehicle was allowed to pass as per standard procedures. However, the convoy voluntarily stopped at the location where routine checks were being conducted on civilian vehicles."
"The Public Secretary to the Minister, who alighted from the vehicle, removed his jacket and verbally abused the Assam Rifles personnel on duty. He also forcibly took body cameras from the soldiers, while other members of the convoy engaged in disruptive behaviour," said the AR spokesperson while quoting some videos, which have gone viral on social media.
The AR further said that the videos circulating on social media about the incident clearly show threats by the Minister's staff to cut off Assam Rifles' power supply. "The subsequent power outage affecting Assam Rifles posts across Mizoram appears to be a deliberate move aimed at obstructing operations," the AR statement said.
One of the oldest central paramilitary forces in the country, Assam Rifles guards the Indo-Myanmar border. The AR is administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs while operational control rests with the Indian Army.
It may be recalled that Mizoram is a landlocked state in North East India whose southern part shares 722 kilometres long international borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh. The Assam Rifles further clarified that the Minister's convoy was given clear passage, and the decision to stop was taken by the convoy itself. "Videos from the incident clearly show that a vehicle from the convoy was deliberately positioned to block the road, possibly for a confrontation," they said.
"The power outage across Assam Rifles' locations in Mizoram, following the incident, jeopardizes operational readiness and poses a security risk in border areas," the AR statement said.
The AR spokesperson further said that the force is mandated to guard the 510 km Indo-Myanmar border and is also tasked with countering the illegal drug trade under the NDPS Act, wherein this year till date narcotics worth Rs 690 crore have been seized near the Mizoram border.
Assam Rifles conducts operations to maintain the security of both the state and the nation. The AR spokesperson later said that the power cut, which affected its posts around 2 pm, was later restored around 8.30 pm the same evening.
