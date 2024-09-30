ETV Bharat / bharat

'Pothole-Free Delhi By Diwali': CM Atishi Promises After Inspecting Roads Along With Ministers

New Delhi: Residents of Delhi will likely heave a sigh of relief as the capital city will get a major makeover of roads and streets by the end of October, Chief Minister Atishi announced on Monday.

She said that the Aam Admi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government will tackle the issue of broken and damaged roads and make the city pothole-free by Diwali.

Delhi ministers led by Atishi started inspection of roads across the city on Monday, a day after holding a high-level meeting with them and PWD officials in the Delhi Secretariat.

In a post on X, the CM said she found roads at NSIC Okhla, Modi Mill flyover, Chirag Dilli, Tughalakabad, Mathura Road, Ashram Chowk, and its underpass in a dilapidated condition. People have to face problems because of potholes on these roads, she said.

On Sunday, she asked ministers to inspect 1400 km of PWD roads in Delhi, along with MLAs and department officials, and start reconstructing roads and patching where necessary.