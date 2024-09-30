ETV Bharat / bharat

'Pothole-Free Delhi By Diwali': CM Atishi Promises After Inspecting Roads Along With Ministers

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 8 minutes ago

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and cabinet ministers initiated inspections of damaged roads across the city on Monday, aiming for a pothole-free capital by Diwali. Atishi highlighted several areas in poor condition and instructed officials to prioritise repairs. Ministers inspected various regions, with a focus on identifying roads needing immediate attention.

Delhi CM Atishi, Ministers Inspect Roads (PTI)

New Delhi: Residents of Delhi will likely heave a sigh of relief as the capital city will get a major makeover of roads and streets by the end of October, Chief Minister Atishi announced on Monday.

She said that the Aam Admi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government will tackle the issue of broken and damaged roads and make the city pothole-free by Diwali.

Delhi ministers led by Atishi started inspection of roads across the city on Monday, a day after holding a high-level meeting with them and PWD officials in the Delhi Secretariat.

In a post on X, the CM said she found roads at NSIC Okhla, Modi Mill flyover, Chirag Dilli, Tughalakabad, Mathura Road, Ashram Chowk, and its underpass in a dilapidated condition. People have to face problems because of potholes on these roads, she said.

On Sunday, she asked ministers to inspect 1400 km of PWD roads in Delhi, along with MLAs and department officials, and start reconstructing roads and patching where necessary.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said that AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal recently inspected the roads in Delhi at various places and wrote a letter to her demanding the repair of the roads. Following this, an important meeting was held with all the ministers and PWD officials in the Delhi Secretariat.

Ministers Given Responsibility Of Different Areas

Atishi had said that she would go to the ground herself as she has taken responsibility for the South and South East districts.

Saurabh Bhardwaj and Gopal Rai have been given responsibility for East and North East Delhi, while Kailash Gehlot will overlook the roads of West and South West Delhi, respectively.

Similarly, Imran Hussain will inspect the roads in Central and New Delhi, Minister Mukesh Ahlawat has taken responsibility for the North and North West Delhi roads.

TAGGED:

