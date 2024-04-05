Pot With Lead Coins of Ikshvaku Period Found in Phanigiri Buddhist Temple Site

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 5, 2024

Updated : Apr 5, 2024, 2:58 PM IST

Pot Containing Over 3,000 Lead coins of Ikshvaku period Found in Phanigiri Buddhist temple Site

Apart from coins, samples of glass, jewellery patterns and toys belonging to Ikshvaku period were found from the Buddhist temple site in Phanigiri. Senior officials of the administration, State History and Heritage Department and Archeology Department visited the place yesterday.

Nagaram (Telangana): A hoard of ancient lead coins belonging to the period of Ikshvakus has been found during archeological excavations at the Buddhist temple site in Phanigiri in Nagaram mandal of Telangana's Suryapet district.

Director of State History and Heritage Department Bharthi Holikeri and Suryapet Additional Collector BS Latha along with Principal Secretary of State Archeology Department Shailaja Ramayar inspected the historic site on Thursday.

Disclosing the details, Sailaja Ramayar said that a pot containing lead coins was found during excavations at the temple site recently. There were around 3,730 lead coins in the pot. Along with this, samples of glass, patterns of jewellery worn by women and a cartwheel toy used by children in those days were found here.

''We have found that the lead coins belong to the Ikshvakus period. This is the first time in the country that so many coins have been found at a single site. It is like achieving a great milestone in uncovering Buddhist history. With this development, the village of Phanigiri has climbed onto the world map,'' she said.

Bharthi Holikeri said that historical monuments have been identified of the Nizam period and attention of tourists from across the world has already fallen on Phanigiri.

Apart from Phanigiri, excavations were held in other Buddhist sites namely Vardhamanukota, Gajula Banda, Tirumalagiri, Nagaram, Singaram, Aravapalli, Ayyavaripallim Arlagaddagudem and Yeleswaram in the past.

Last Updated :Apr 5, 2024, 2:58 PM IST

