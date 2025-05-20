ETV Bharat / bharat

Posts On Op Sindoor: SC To Hear Ashoka Varsity Prof's Plea Against Arrest On May 21

New Delhi: The Supreme Court would likely hear on Wednesday a plea of Ashoka University's faculty Ali Khan Mahmudabad against his arrest for his social media posts over Operation Sindoor.

The top court's causelist shows a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar will be hearing the matter.

On May 19, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the associate professor, mentioned the case for urgent hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai.

Mahmudabad was arrested on May 18 after two FIRs were lodged under stringent charges, including endangering sovereignty and integrity, for his social media posts over Operation Sindoor.

He was produced before a local court in Sonipat on May 18 and was remanded in police custody for two days in a case registered on a complaint from the Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) filed a day before.

On Tuesday, the Sonipat court remanded him to judicial custody till May 27 after the completion of his police custody.

The HSCW recently sent a notice to him questioning the remarks, though Mahmudabad maintained they were "misunderstood" and underscored his fundamental right to freedom of speech.

Haryana Police said the two FIRs were lodged at the Rai Police Station in Sonipat -- one based on a complaint from the chairperson of Haryana State Commission for Women, Renu Bhatia, and the other on the complaint of a village sarpanch.

In a letter dated May 16 to the state DGP, the HSCW lodged a complaint for registration of an FIR against Mahmudabad "based on prima facie evidence and precedent".