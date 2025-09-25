ETV Bharat / bharat

Postal Ballot Counting To Be Completed Before Final EVM Round: Election Commission

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced that the penultimate round of EVM/VVPATs counting shall be taken up only after the counting of postal ballot papers is completed. Notably, the announcement of the poll panel comes ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls. The tenure of the Assembly is scheduled to end on November 22.

In a communique, the ECI said it has taken 29 significant initiatives during the past six months aimed at streamlining and improving the electoral process. In furtherance of this, the poll panel said it has decided to further streamline the process of counting of postal ballots to reduce delays and enhance clarity as its 30th initiative.

The process of counting of votes has two major parts: counting of postal ballots/Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballots (ETPBs) and counting through EVM, it said.

"On the day of counting, postal ballot counting starts at 8 AM, and EVM counting starts at 8:30 AM. As per the earlier instructions, EVM counting could theoretically go on irrespective of the stage of postal ballot counting, and chances of it getting completed before the completion of postal ballot counting cannot be ruled out," the poll panel said.