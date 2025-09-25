ETV Bharat / bharat

Postal Ballot Counting To Be Completed Before Final EVM Round: Election Commission

ECI said it has taken 29 significant initiatives during the past six months aimed at streamlining and improving the electoral process.

Election Commision Office (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 25, 2025 at 5:32 PM IST

2 Min Read
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced that the penultimate round of EVM/VVPATs counting shall be taken up only after the counting of postal ballot papers is completed. Notably, the announcement of the poll panel comes ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls. The tenure of the Assembly is scheduled to end on November 22.

In a communique, the ECI said it has taken 29 significant initiatives during the past six months aimed at streamlining and improving the electoral process. In furtherance of this, the poll panel said it has decided to further streamline the process of counting of postal ballots to reduce delays and enhance clarity as its 30th initiative.

The process of counting of votes has two major parts: counting of postal ballots/Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballots (ETPBs) and counting through EVM, it said.

"On the day of counting, postal ballot counting starts at 8 AM, and EVM counting starts at 8:30 AM. As per the earlier instructions, EVM counting could theoretically go on irrespective of the stage of postal ballot counting, and chances of it getting completed before the completion of postal ballot counting cannot be ruled out," the poll panel said.

In view of the recent initiatives taken for home voting for PwDs and senior citizens (85+), the number of postal ballots has increased substantially, it said.

"Although, counting of postal ballots generally gets completed before counting of EVMs, in order to ensure uniformity and utmost clarity in the counting process, the Commission has decided that, henceforth, the penultimate (second last) round of EVM/VVPATs counting shall be taken up only after the counting of postal ballot papers is completed, at the counting center, where postal ballot counting is being done," the poll panel said.

The ECI said it has also directed that in cases where there are a large number of postal ballots, the Returning Officers (ROs) are to ensure that a sufficient number of tables and counting staff are in place so there is no delay and the counting process is further streamlined. Meanwhile, the poll panel has written to the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of all States and Union Territories in this regard.

  1. ECI Introduces e-Verification Mandatory To Stop 'Misuse' Of Online Submission Of Forms
  2. Election Commission Held Interactions With 24 Political Parties; Cong Yet To Respond

POSTAL BALLOT ECI EVM ELECTION COMMISSION

