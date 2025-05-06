Post Tamil Nadu Governor Verdict, Centre-Kerala At Variance Over Withdrawal Of Pleas Against Governor

New Delhi: After the Tamil Nadu judgment, the Kerala government in the Supreme Court on Tuesday sought to withdraw its case against the state's governor regarding delay on important bills, however the Centre opposed the state government’s stand saying, “these are constitutional issues. It cannot be filed lightly and withdrawn lightly…”.

A bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, in a judgment on April 8, declared that the Tamil Nadu Governor’s decision to withhold assent to 10 bills was "illegal" and "arbitrary" and fixed a three-month timeline for the President to clear the bills.

Today, the matter was heard by a bench comprising justices P S Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi. Senior advocate K K Venugopal, representing the Kerala government, contended before the bench that the April 8 judgment of the apex court has settled the law. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, vehemently opposed this submission by the Kerala government.

"These are constitutional issues. It cannot be filed lightly and withdrawn lightly…we are working on the issues involved,” Mehta said. Venugopal termed it strange and asked how could the central government oppose the state’s plea. Mehta replied, “When a person of your stature withdraws then even withdrawal has to be taken seriously….”.

The Kerala government counsel argued that the petition, which was filed challenging the delay on the part of the Governor in granting assent to bills, had become infructuous as the bills were sent to the President later. He said the aspect was challenged in a subsequent plea of the state government.

After hearing submissions, the bench agreed that the state government has the right to withdraw the plea and scheduled the matter for further hearing on May 13.

On April 22, the Attorney General of India R Venkataramani had told the Supreme Court that the April 8, 2025, verdict in the case of Tamil Nadu Governor on pending bills does not cover the facts in a plea filed by the Kerala government, over the delay in clearing the bills by state’s Governor.

Kerala government moved the top court claiming inaction on the part of the Governor in connection with several bills passed by the state legislature and presented to the Governor for his assent under Article 200 of the Constitution.