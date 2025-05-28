Post-Retirement Ratnamala Revives her Skill of Turning House Waste into Art Work, Win in a Place in Record Books.

Jabalpur: Ratnamala Rao, a 68-year old retired bank employee has set an example that should inspire hundreds of retired citizens for whom life often becomes monotonous and a burden to live.

The retired bank employee revived and honed her childhood skills to achieve an extraordinary feat and make her life immensely meaningful once again.

Household junks were Ratnamala’s favourite pastime. She would transform small junks into work of art and decorate her house. Nothing was a waste for her in the house.

Post-retirement, Ratnamala felt why not take this skill one step further and she decided to set a record of sort churning out art works throughout the day. She Contacted the Limca Book of Records.

And in a 24-hour sweep she produced 53 items of exquisite art work earning a place in the Limca Book of Records.

Ratnamala collected cardboard, old wedding cards, old clothes lying in her house and started making small art pieces. She was very fast in this artistry and honed the skill to convert the things considered waste into art pieces in a few minutes.

Ratnamala recounts: "While making the record, I made 53 artworks in 24 hours. In this, I made things like table lamp, slippers, handbag, earrings, teddy bear, umbrella, pen stand, table and chair using house wastes like empty medicine strips, plastic, net cardboard pieces, packing cotton and invitation cards."

She says: "every artwork was new, she did not copy any of these artworks and Limca Book of Records found her claim to be correct." That is why Limca Book of Records gave Ratnamala a place in its hallowed book of records.

It was a remarkable come back for Ratnamala who had forgotten her hobbies while in the job.

Ratanmala Rao lives in Gajanan Society of Jabalpur. Rao used to work in a bank. Now she is 68- years old. She retired a few years ago. In a long job, Ratnamala Rao never got time to catch up with her hobbies apart from doing normal regular household chores. She even forgot which hobbies she had in childhood that she finally had to give up childhood hobby due to family compulsions and career commitments.

But after retirement, Ratnamala was keen to revive her hobby. She said: “I learnt the skill of making art pieces beautifully from things considered waste in the house. In childhood, whenever I got time, I used to make art pieces from the things at home."

Ratnamala has made more than 1000 such miniature artworks so far.

Having achieved the her place in the Limca Book of Records, Ratnamala now wants to teach other people to make these artworks so that the things lying in the house do not become garbage. These can be decorated iitems in the house.

She has trained some children in this and she wants to continue this work in future as well. "The elderly often keeps themselves busy with mobile and TV but they have seen the associated problems of screen time effects. By learning this kind of hobbies one can surely make their post retirement lives more interesting and meaningful,” she adds.