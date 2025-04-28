ETV Bharat / bharat

26/11 Mumbai Attack Accused Tahawwur Rana's Custody Extended For 12 More Days

26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana brought to Patiala House court after the end of his 18-day NIA remand, in New Delhi on Monday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Monday extended the custody of 26/11 terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana by 12 more days.

Rana, who was recently extradited from the United States (US), was produced before the court. He was produced before judge Chander Jit Singh, according to NIA.

The legal team of the central investigative agency, led by senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, argued before the Judge. This came after Mumbai Police Crime Branch officials questioned 26/11 attack mastermind Tahawwur Hussain Rana at the NIA office in Delhi.

According to Mumbai Police officials, Rana was questioned for eight hours on Wednesday, during which he gave evasive answers and did not cooperate.

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian accused of terrorism, is a former military doctor with an alleged history of involvement in terror-related activities.