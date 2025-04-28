ETV Bharat / bharat

26/11 Mumbai Attack Accused Tahawwur Rana's Custody Extended For 12 More Days

26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana was produced before special NIA judge Chander Jit Singh on Monday after his 18-day NIA custody ended.

26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana brought to Patiala House court after the end of his 18-day NIA remand, in New Delhi on Monday.
26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana brought to Patiala House court after the end of his 18-day NIA remand, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 28, 2025 at 2:54 PM IST

Updated : April 28, 2025 at 5:25 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: The special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Monday extended the custody of 26/11 terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana by 12 more days.

Rana, who was recently extradited from the United States (US), was produced before the court. He was produced before judge Chander Jit Singh, according to NIA.

The legal team of the central investigative agency, led by senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, argued before the Judge. This came after Mumbai Police Crime Branch officials questioned 26/11 attack mastermind Tahawwur Hussain Rana at the NIA office in Delhi.

According to Mumbai Police officials, Rana was questioned for eight hours on Wednesday, during which he gave evasive answers and did not cooperate.
Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian accused of terrorism, is a former military doctor with an alleged history of involvement in terror-related activities.

Earlier, the Patiala House Court of Delhi dismissed a plea filed by Rana, seeking permission to speak with his family over the phone. Special NIA Judge Chander Jit Singh on Thursday decided to dismiss his petition. Rana's legal counsel, Piyush Sachdeva, had argued that as a foreign national, he has the fundamental right to communicate with his family, who are anxious about his treatment while in custody.

However, the NIA opposed the request, citing the ongoing investigation and expressing concerns that Rana might divulge sensitive information. Rana faces multiple charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), including conspiracy, terrorism, forgery, and waging war.

The court noted that under extradition laws, he can only be prosecuted for offences explicitly sanctioned in the extradition agreement. Furthermore, since Sections 16 and 18 of the UAPA apply, extended police custody beyond standard Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) limitations may be permitted due to the terrorism-related nature of the case.

New Delhi: The special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Monday extended the custody of 26/11 terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana by 12 more days.

Rana, who was recently extradited from the United States (US), was produced before the court. He was produced before judge Chander Jit Singh, according to NIA.

The legal team of the central investigative agency, led by senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, argued before the Judge. This came after Mumbai Police Crime Branch officials questioned 26/11 attack mastermind Tahawwur Hussain Rana at the NIA office in Delhi.

According to Mumbai Police officials, Rana was questioned for eight hours on Wednesday, during which he gave evasive answers and did not cooperate.
Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian accused of terrorism, is a former military doctor with an alleged history of involvement in terror-related activities.

Earlier, the Patiala House Court of Delhi dismissed a plea filed by Rana, seeking permission to speak with his family over the phone. Special NIA Judge Chander Jit Singh on Thursday decided to dismiss his petition. Rana's legal counsel, Piyush Sachdeva, had argued that as a foreign national, he has the fundamental right to communicate with his family, who are anxious about his treatment while in custody.

However, the NIA opposed the request, citing the ongoing investigation and expressing concerns that Rana might divulge sensitive information. Rana faces multiple charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), including conspiracy, terrorism, forgery, and waging war.

The court noted that under extradition laws, he can only be prosecuted for offences explicitly sanctioned in the extradition agreement. Furthermore, since Sections 16 and 18 of the UAPA apply, extended police custody beyond standard Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) limitations may be permitted due to the terrorism-related nature of the case.

Last Updated : April 28, 2025 at 5:25 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

26 11 MUMBAI ATTACKNATIONAL INVESTIGATION AGENCYRANA PRODUCED IN DELHI COURT

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.