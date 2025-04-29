Post Pahalgam Terror Attack, Congress 'Gayab' Post Sparks Huge Row; BJP Links Grand Old Party To Pakistan

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday lashed out at Congress for its 'Gayab' (missing) post on X alleging that the Opposition party's use of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' imagery was a "dog whistle" aimed at its Muslim vote bank and a veiled incitement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP leader Amit Malviya described the Congress as being reduced to a "headless hydra, flailing without direction." The Congress on Monday posted an image on its X which had the words 'GAYAB' written over an image of a kurta pyjama and black footwear and captioned it 'Jimmedariyo ke samay-Gayab' (During the time to take responsibility-Missing).

"The Congress leaves little doubt with its use of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' imagery. This is not merely a political statement; it is a dog whistle aimed at its Muslim vote bank and a veiled incitement against the Prime Minister. It is not the first time the Congress has resorted to such tactics. Rahul Gandhi, on multiple occasions, has both instigated and justified violence toward the Prime Minister. Yet the Congress will never succeed, for the Prime Minister enjoys the love and blessings of millions of Indians. On the contrary, proverbially speaking, if anyone's neck has been slashed, it is the Congress -- now reduced to a headless hydra, flailing without direction, Malviya said in a post on X.

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said that the post of the Congress was reposted by former Pakistan Minister. Poonawalla posted on X, "Now Ch Fawad Hussain is quote-tweeting Congress's Sar Tan Se Juda (STSJ) post against PM Modi. It's not just the same script but the same culture that Congress shares with Pakistan."

Union Minister Chirag Paswan said, "This is wrong. This is a very sensitive issue and it is the responsibility of the opposition to understand the sensitivity of the issue. It is the need of the hour to show seriousness, as shown by Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly. If parties like the Congress do politics on it, this is not good."

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told reporters in New Delhi, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has firmly stated that terrorists will be annihilated and the country supporting them will be punished beyond imagination. The entire nation stands united on this issue. However, one so called national party appears to align with enemy forces, calling it Lashkar-e-Pakistan Congress would not be entirely unjustified."