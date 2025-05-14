ETV Bharat / bharat

Post Pahalgam Terror Attack, 58 Held In Assam Over Anti-India Remarks

AIDUF Dhing MLA Aminul Islam is in the Nagaon central jail, following his arrest on April 24 for allegedly making comments in support of Pakistan.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 14, 2025 at 5:19 PM IST

Guwahati: Although the war-like tension between India and Pakistan has eased, pro-Pakistan elements are being serially arrested in Assam. Following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, the state government has arrested 58 individuals till Wednesday, as declared by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on social media.

Taking to Facebook, Sarma said, "Sukur Ali and Fazal Ali were arrested by Sonitpur police for anti-national activities yesterday (Tuesday). 58 people have been sent to jail so far in the Assam police campaign against Pakistan supporters. We have not pampered anti-national persons or circles in Assam till today, and our campaign will continue. No one will be exempt in this area. 58 Pak sympathisers are now BEHIND BARS. Nobody will be spared."

It is noteworthy that there is one MLA among the 58 individuals currently in jail on charges of anti-national activities. Aminul Islam, the MLA of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) from the Dhing assembly constituency, is in the Nagaon central jail. He was arrested on April 24 for allegedly making comments in support of Pakistan at a public meeting in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. His hearing was scheduled in the Nagaon court on Tuesday. However, he was not produced.

