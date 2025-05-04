ETV Bharat / bharat

Post-Pahalgam Attack: Security Forces Discuss Intelligence, Threat Preparedness In High-Level Meeting

Srinagar: In a high-level security review meeting held on Sunday, senior officers from multiple security forces discussed intelligence gathering, threat assessments, emergency response preparedness and inter-agency coordination. Inspector General of Police Kashmir VK Birdi emphasised the need to strengthen synergy among all security and intelligence agencies for seamless information sharing and joint operational readiness.

Police said in a statement that the meeting was attended by officers from the Police, Army, Intelligence Agencies, and CAPFs, including IG BSF FTR Kashmir, IG CRPF KOS, IG CRPF Srinagar, DD IB Srinagar, DIG SSB Kashmir, DIG RPF, DIG BSF Srinagar, DIG CRPF North/South Srinagar, DIG ITBP, DIG CKR, DIG Traffic Kashmir, Col GS (IS) 15 Corps, SSP Srinagar, SSP Railways, SSP Traffic Rural, SSP CID CIK, SSP APCR Kashmir, SSP SDRF, DC SB Srinagar, SP PC Srinagar, SP Telecommunication, and other officers. It was also virtually attended by DIG CISF, DIG SKR, and other SSPs from districts/PDs of the Kashmir Zone.

The statement said that at the onset of the meeting, the officers briefed IGP Kashmir about the overall security scenario, with the primary focus on garnering insights into the existing security challenges in the Valley.