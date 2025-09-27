ETV Bharat / bharat

Post Midnight Quake Jolts Sonipat, Eighth Such Tremor In Haryana This Year

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck Sonipat in Haryana at 1:47 AM, sending people out of their homes. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

Representational Image (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 27, 2025 at 9:45 AM IST

Sonipat: Panic gripped residents of Haryana's Sonipat district when a 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck the region at around 1.47 AM on Saturday. The tremors were so strong that people rushed out of their houses out of fear. Fortunately, there have been no reports of any casualties or damage to property.

According to the National Center for Seismology, Sonipat was the epicenter of the earthquake, which occurred at a depth of 10 KM. Though mild in scale, the tremors were felt across several areas.

A local said, "We rushed out of our homes as soon as we felt the tremors. It was panic all around." While no untoward incident was reported, the district administration has stepped up vigilance.

This year, Haryana has experienced nearly seven earthquakes before Friday night's tremors. On September 1, Gurugram recorded a 6.2 magnitude quake, epicentered in the Hindu Kush region. On August 10, Jhajjar recorded a 3.1 quake, while on July 22, Faridabad experienced a 3.2 magnitude tremor. On July 17, Jhajjar saw another quake measuring 2.5, while Rohtak recorded a 3.6 magnitude tremor on the night of July 16-17. On July 11, Jhajjar recorded a 3.7 quake, and on July 10, Mahendragarh experienced a 2.8 quake.

Why Earthquakes Are Frequent In Haryana

Experts from the Seismological Center explained that Haryana lies on an active fault line stretching from Dehradun in Uttarakhand to Mahendragarh. This fault line gets triggered by tectonic plate movements. When plates collide or slide, pressure builds up beneath the surface, and the release of this pressure results in earthquakes. Experts stated that this very reason triggers tremors in many districts in the state from time to time.

