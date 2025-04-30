ETV Bharat / bharat

3 PG Students Of Pune Medical College Suspended, Expelled From Hostel For Ragging Junior Doctors

Pune: Three postgraduate students of the state-run BJ Medical College in Pune have been suspended and removed from their hostel for allegedly ragging junior doctors, said an official from the institute on Wednesday.

The college took action after it received a complaint against three second-year PG students from the Orthopaedic Department, said Dr Eknath Pawar, dean of the medical college, which is attached to the Sassoon General Hospital.

Sources in the college told PTI that the accused targeted four junior medical students from their department. They allegedly harassed the juniors mentally, sometimes physically, and even used intimidating language, said the sources.