Fact Check: Post From A Parody Account Is Shared As Delhi CM Atishi's Tweet

A post going viral on social media (here, here, and here) claims to show a tweet by the current Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena stating that the people of Delhi will respond to the Bharatiya Janata Party by defeating them in the upcoming elections for the alleged atrocities and sexual assault against Kejriwal in Tihar Jail. Let’s verify the claim through this article.
To verify the claim, we checked Delhi CM Atishi Marlena’s X handle and found no such tweet. A reverse image search revealed the viral tweet originated from a parody account @atishi_maarlena on X.
“तिहाड़ जेल में केजरीवाल जी पर हुए अत्याचार और यौन शोषण का जवाब दिल्ली की जनता बीजेपी को हरा कर देगी।”🔥 pic.twitter.com/G47h6kpOSw— Dr. Atishi || AAP || CM, Delhi 2024 || Parody || (@atishi_maarlena) November 12, 2024
The bio of the parody handle states that it is a parody account with no endorsements and that tweets cannot be legally challenged. It also mentions that the tweets are for fun and satire, the account is not affiliated with anyone, and that it is a fan account of Atishi Marlena. The official X handle of Atishi Marlena is @AtishiAAP.
The image in the viral tweet was taken from a press conference (here and here) on 06 February 2023 by Atishi Marlena and Sanjay Singh, held after the MCD meeting was adjourned for the third time without electing a mayor.
To sum up, a post from a parody account is shared as Delhi CM Atishi Marlena’s tweet about the sexual assault on Kejriwal in Tihar Jail.
(Note: This story was first published by Factly as part of Shakti Collective and is republished by ETV Bharat.)
